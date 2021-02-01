NCMC Foundation Scholarship deadline is April 1

Chillicothe News

North Central Missouri College (NCMC) Foundation announced its scholarship application deadline of April 1 for the 2021-2022 academic year. The 2021-2022 NCMC Foundation scholarship application can be found on the NCMC website at https://www.ncmissouri.edu/financialaid/ncmc-scholarship/. All students planning to attend NCMC in the fall as a full-time student are strongly encouraged to apply.

"One application can put a student in the running for many different scholarships," indicated NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott. "The NCMC Foundation will hand out over $200,000 during the upcoming academic year due to the generosity of many donors who believe in investing in NCMC students."

According to a press release, applicants must fill out an application, and each application will be sorted and ranked by criteria specific to each scholarship opportunity. Students selected for each scholarship will be notified of their award, and once their full-time enrollment is verified, the award will be placed on the student's account. Recipients are also strongly encouraged to write a thank you letter expressing their appreciation to the donor.

Applications should be postmarked by April 1, 2021, and mailed or delivered to the NCMC Foundation Office, 1301 Main Street, Trenton, MO 64683, or fax 660-359-2899. Both prospective and current students apply once per year through one application to be considered for all eligible scholarships. Scholarships may be awarded based on financial need, academic progress, program of study, or a combination of these factors. Questions regarding the NCMC Foundation scholarship application process are encouraged. The NCMC Foundation and Development Office can be contacted at 660-359-3948 ext. 1403/1415.