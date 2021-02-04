Police Blotter for Jan. 29-Feb. 4

Chillicothe News

Press release for Feb. 3

2:47 a.m., Officers checking vehicle parked at Country Club. Vehicle unoccupied.

2:59 a.m., Officers checking vehicle at Vo-Tech School. Unoccupied.

8:23 a.m., Subject calling police department to speak with officer in reference to ongoing investigation. Message was taken.

8:38 a.m., Officers traveled to Columbia in reference an on-going investigation.

9:08 a.m., Officers monitored southbound traffic on U.S. Highway 65 from north of town, for careless and imprudent driver. Vehicle was not observed by officers.

9:20 a.m., Officers out in the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue on well-being check. Subject okay.

9:47 a.m., Subject calling to speak with Officer. Message taken.

9:59 a.m., Officers spoke with a Chillicothe man who stated he was scammed over the telephone. Information taken and investigation continuing.

10:34 a.m., Subject calling to speak with officer in reference to an on-going investigation. Message taken.

10:35 a.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Graves Street on an investigation.

10:44 a.m., Call from another agency that had found some property and inquiring if maybe came from our jurisdiction. Message was taken.

10:49 a.m., School Officer out in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street on theft investigation.

11:01 a.m., Officer out at courthouse to speak with prosecutor.

11:05 a.m., Subject calling to speak with officer in reference to continuing investigation. Message taken.

11:27 a.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services in the 500 block of Washington Street on a medical call.

11:40 a.m., Subject calling with question about charges being filed against a subject. Message was taken.

1:25 p.m., Homeland Security calling reference conducting threat assessments. .Officer taking call.

1:36 p.m., Subject calling to provide information on subject allegedly committing fraud. Information taken for investigation.

2:11 p.m., Report of motorcycle travelling at high rate of speed on N. Washington Street. Officers observed the violation but were unable to make contact due to heavy traffic being present. M/C continued northbound.

3:19 p.m., Subject in police department to speak with officer in reference a child custody issue. Officer speaking with subject.

4:03 p.m., Well-being check of subject in the 1200 block of Sunset Avenue. Subject okay.

6:05 p.m., Officer at police department to speak with subject in reference a child custody issue. Officer speaking with the subject.

11:36 p.m., Subject calling in reference someone trying to get in their truck. Officers unable to locate anyone.

Press release for Feb. 2

12:10 a.m., Report of suspicious car in middle of street in the 200 block of Samuel. Officer checked and they were picking up someone.

12:29 a.m., Commercial business alarm in the 500 block of W. Business 36. Officers checked building and secured the premises.

3:05 a.m., Barking dog complaint in the area of Crescent Drive and S. Woodrow. Owner was contacted and had just taken the dog inside.

3:57 a.m., Report of a prowler in the area of the 1000 block of Maple Street. Officers responded, checked the area and unable to locate anyone.

8:00 a.m., Subject calling police department to provide information of possible child neglect. Officer speaking with subject and will check into report.

9:41 a.m., Subject calling with questions about telemarketers. Advised to not give personal information.

10:34 a.m., Subject in police department to inquire about a medication. Officer speaking with them.

11:13 a.m., Officers responded to the intersection of Washington and Webster streets for a two-vehicle accident. Information for the report was obtained and no injuries were sustained in the crash. Both vehicles were able to drive away from the scene.

11:29 a.m., School Officer out in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street on an investigation.

1:34 p.m., Officers assisted Emergency Services on a medical call in the 600 block of Walnut Street.

2:14 p.m., Courthouse calling to speak with officer. Officer taking call.

2:58 p.m., Call from resident in reference to caller having received a scam phone call. The scammer used names and information of the subject’s family members and said that they had been arrested and were needing bail. It’s stated that the scammer was very convincing. This type of call has been going around for quite some time. Don’t fall for a scam of this type. Don’t provide your personal information, send money or gift cards and just “HANG UP!!!!!”

3:38 p.m., Subject calling police department in reference receiving harassing phone calls. Officer spoke with the suspect and was advised the calls will stop.

3:52 p.m., Officer out in the 1100 block of Walnut Street on a theft investigation. Investigation continuing.

4:19 p.m., Officer received paperwork from courthouse and transported a subject for mental evaluation at a medical facility.

4:31 p.m., School Officer out in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street in reference a theft investigation.

6:21 p.m., Officer out in the 200 block of Cowgill Street on a domestic assault. Upon investigation Officers were advised that an ex-relative of the resident had assaulted the resident’s father. The suspect was arrested for assault, transported to the police department, cited and released.

6:40 p.m., Officer was on a special assignment in the 900 block of Easton Street.

8:08 p.m., Subject given a courtesy ride from the 600 block of Walnut Street.

Press release for Feb. 1

3:05 a.m., Reported debris in roadway by viaduct on Washington Street. Officer removed the debris.

8:39 a.m., Subject in the police department to have property returned to them. Property was returned.

9:10 a.m., Subject calling police department to verify employee job status. Verification given.

9:22 a.m., Subject calling police department in reference continuing investigation. Officer handling.

9:23 a.m., Subject calling police department to speak with Officer. Officer taking call.

9:27 a.m., Officer out at Courthouse to pick up paperwork.

9:53 a.m., Subject calling to speak with officer in reference continuing investigation.

10:09 a.m., Call from subject to speak with officer in reference to an investigation. Officer taking call.

10:15 a.m., Subject calling police department to speak with officer in reference to a continuing investigation.

10:55 a.m., Another phone-in job employment verification request.

11:33 a.m., A subject came into the police department to report a possible Ex-parte violation. Officer speaking with subject. The actual victim of the violation came into the police department and reported the violation. Report was taken.

1:16 p.m., Report of dogs running loose in the area of Broadway and Tenth streets. Officer advised that the animals returned home.

1:19 p.m., Subject returning call to officer in reference to a continuing investigation. Officer handling.

1:42 p.m., Officer out on Fairlane Drive in reference a follow-up investigation.

1:54 p.m., Report of dogs running loose in the 900 block of Broadway Street. Officer unable to locate.

2:00 p.m., Report of harassment in the 1300 block of Monroe Street. Officer spoke with subject and determined to not be harassment.

2:14 p.m., Officer speaking on phone with subject in reference a continuing investigation.

2:53 p.m., Officer out in the 900 block of Washington Street on an investigation.

3:28 p.m., Parking complaint in the 1500 block of Bryan Street. Subject contacted and moving vehicle.

3:35 p.m., Subject in the police department to provide information of suspected drug activity. Officer speaking with them.

4:58 p.m., Subject calling to leave message for officer. Message taken.

5:19 p.m., Officers were requested for a well-being check of a female resident in the 900 block of Elm Street. Check revealed the subject to be deceased and the Livingston County Coroner’s Office reported to the scene and took custody of the deceased.

7:20 p.m., Report of dog running loose near Graves and South streets. Officers unable to locate.

8:30 p.m., Report of dog running loose in the 500 block of Samuel Street. Dog owner talked with and advised that the dog had damaged a door and gotten out. Dog returned to residence.

10:38 p.m., Complaint of noise in the 1400 block of Polk Street. Officer contacted the source of the noise and were advised that they were working on a sewer line and they were to finish shortly. No report.

11:02 p.m., Well-being check in the 1600 block of Polk Street. Subject was contacted and is okay. Advised to phone relative.

Press release for Jan. 31

11:39 a.m., Officers responded to the 1400 block of Alexander for a well-being check. Subject was contacted and told to call her mother.

1:55 p.m., Officers responded to the 2600 block of Washington for a well-being check. Subject was located and fine.

2:43 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves for lost property. Officers were able to locate the owner and returned the property.

2:47 p.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Monroe for a disturbance. Officers were able to locate the subject and return him home.

7:47 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of W Business 36 for a subject who wanted to report harassment. Officers made contact with two subjects. One subject was told not to return to the business.

11:22 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut for a harassment complaint. Further investigation is to continue in this case.

11:02 p.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of Locust Street for a possible domestic assault. Officers did locate subjects at 1300 Locust that stated that no assault had occurred and the subjects had left the area.

Press release for Jan. 30

9:50 a.m., Request for a well-being check in the 1100 block of Cooper Street. Contact made and subject okay.

11:57 a.m., Party involved in domestic incident calling with a question in regard to the incident. Subject was advised to contact the prosecuting attorney.

1:05 p.m., Subject in the police department to ask a question of an officer in reference to a prosecution. Officer speaking with subject.

1:44 p.m., Parking complaint in 1400 block of Calhoun Street. Semi tractor unit parked on street. Contact made with a resident whose roommate drives the vehicle and advises the vehicle will be moved upon roommate’s return.

2:05 p.m., Subject calling to speak with an officer. Going to call back on Monday.

4:20 p.m., Officers assisted emergency services with a medical call in the 400 block of Williams Street.

5:17 p.m., Request to check the well-being of a subject in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street. Subject spoken with and is okay.

5:48 p.m., Report of dog running loose in the 800 block of W. Business 36 Hwy. Officers unable to locate the animal.

6:00 p.m., Subject calling the police department with a question on how to obtain a protection order. Officer spoke with the subject and provided information on filing with the court.

6:54 p.m., Officer performing premises check in the 1400 block of Lambert Drive. All okay.

7:30 p.m., Officer performing premises check in the 800 block of Adam Drive. All okay.

8:13 p.m., Call from another jurisdiction inquiring on the use of the police department K-9. Officer unable to provide the assistance requested. Agency advised.

11:43 p.m., Subject calling the police department requesting information on turning themselves in on a warrant. Subject was given the requested information.

Press release for Jan. 29

4:12 a.m., Officer checking subject on bicycle with a large amount of items in tow. Subject was determined to have been dumpster-diving.

8:18 a.m., Children’s Division calling with a question about last night’s fire on Cherry Street. Officer taking call.

8:31 a.m., Officer out in the 1200 block of N. Washington Street in reference to theft of propane tanks from grilling equipment. Investigation continuing.

9:18 a.m., Subject calling to speak with an officer. Message left for officer.

9:42 a.m., Subject calling the police department to speak to an officer and request to be sent a copy of a report.

10:38 a.m., Officers took a report about a possible forgery from a resident of the 300 block of Dickinson Street. Investigation continuing.

10:40 a.m., Officer performed a funeral escort for local business.

10:57 a.m., Officer out in the 200 block of Vine Street to attempt paper service. Paper was served.

10:58 a.m., Caller advising of getting phone scam calls from “Amazon”. Advised them to disconnect from the call and to not provide any info.

11:08 a.m., Officer out in the 800 block of Shy Drive to attempt paper service. Paper served.

11:18 a.m., Officer out in the 1000 block of Dickinson Street to attempt paper service. Negative contact on subject.

12:32 p.m., Officers responded to a semi-tractor trailer that had caught fire on Washington Street near Calhoun Street. Chillicothe EMS responded to fight the fire. Once extinguished, the wreckage was towed away by Gabrielson's Wrecker.

1:30 p.m., Request for well-being check in the 500 block of E. Bridge Street. Everything found okay.

1:57 p.m., Report of a two-vehicle crash on the lot in the 1000 block of Graves Street. They called back and said to disregard and left before officers’ arrival.

2:38 p.m., Subject in the police department to report a subject stalking them. Information taken and investigation continuing.

3:17 p.m., Subject calling with information on previous theft report from 1200 block of N. Washington Street.

3:31 p.m., Subject in the police department with questions on private property accidents. Officer speaking with them.

3:40 p.m., Subject in the police department to check on picking up their property. No Officer available to return it at this time.

4:16 p.m., Officer out in the 10 block of Cherry to attempt paper service. Negative contact of subject.

4:19 p.m., Officer out in the 400 block of Second Street to attempt paper service. Negative contact of subject.

4:23 p.m., Subject calling the police department to speak with an officer. Officer taking call.

4:25 p.m., Officer out in the 1200 block of Third Street to attempt paper service. Negative contact on subject.

5:02 p.m., Subject in the police department to speak with an officer. Officer speaking with them.

6:42 p.m., Officers were dispatched to U.S. Highways 36 and 65 for a three-vehicle accident with unknown injuries. Further investigation revealed no parties were injured after they were checked out by EMS. Vehicle 1 was exiting U.S. Highway 36 traveling eastbound and attempted to get back onto U.S. Highway 36 when it struck vehicle 2 that was traveling northbound causing it to spin out. As vehicle 2 spun out it landed in the southbound lane and struck vehicle 3 that was traveling southbound. Southbound lanes were blocked for a time. All vehicles were towed from the scene.

7:23 p.m., Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of Easton Street. Determined to be a verbal argument between parties. No arrests made and one party left the residence for the evening.

7:31 p.m., 0fficers responded to the 1100 block of Clay Street to a reported domestic disturbance. The male and female residents were contacted and upon investigation, the male subject was arrested for domestic assault, transported to the police department, cited and released.

8:14 p.m., Report of careless and imprudent driving on the lot in the 1600 block of Bryan Street. Vehicle gone on officer’s arrival.

9:13 p.m., Call from subject stating vehicle stolen from 600 block of Webster Street. Determined that vehicle had been taken by a family member, not stolen.