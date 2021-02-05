Bishop Hogan students celebrate Catholic Schools Week

Chillicothe News

Students at Bishop Hogan Memorial School just spent the last week taking part in the national celebration of Catholic Schools Week.

"We are celebrating the important role that Catholic schools play in shaping our next generation, both spiritually and academically," Bishop Hogan Principal Pam Brobst said. "Our theme this year is Catholic Schools: Faith, Excellence, Service! Strengthening our faith in God, learning to reach the highest standards, and serving others is what we strive for at Bishop Hogan Memorial School!"

The three components of faith, academics, and service are constantly linked together as we work to develop the whole child and help them succeed with qualities that will serve them well throughout their lives.

"A central part of Catholic education is learning the importance of service to others. While this year our service opportunities have been more limited because of COVID, we have had monthly food drives for House of Prayer and needy families, we’ve picked up trash around the neighborhood, made cards for the sick, and we will participate in Pennies for Patients, collecting money for the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society," Brobst said. "We will also partner with the Knights of Columbus for their Fish Fry fundraiser. When students take part in service activities, they demonstrate the values and faith they gain through Catholic education and learn how to make the world a better place."

Bishop Hogan Memorial School is open to families of all denominations, providing an opportunity for children in pre-K through 8th grade to learn in a Christ-centered environment. Bishop Hogan offers a faithbased and rigorous educational curriculum. For more information, you can visit www.bishophogan.org.

During Catholic Schools Week, the staff and students had fun each day with different ‘dress up’ themes, "but they will also learn about and celebrate the various contributors to the success of our school," Brobst added.

Sunday: Celebrate our Parish

Monday, Feb. 1:Celebrate the Nation and Staff, Mayor Proclamation for Catholic Schools Week, Bible Jeopardy;

Tuesday, Feb. 2: Celebrate Community and Volunteers, see videos of parents at their jobs in the community;

Wednesday, Feb. 3: Celebrate Vocations, Spelling Bee;

Thursday, Feb. 4: Celebrate Families, Volleyball Tournament, Muffins for drop-off drivers;

Friday, Feb. 5: Celebrate Students, Prayer Partner activity, Student Celebration,.

"We are so appreciative of the support and generosity that Bishop Hogan Memorial School receives from the community throughout the year," Brobst said. "May God bless you!"