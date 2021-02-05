LCSO incidents, arrests and more

Chillicothe News

On Feb.4, Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox released incident reports, arrests, citation reports and more from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) from January 2021.

Incident reports

Jan. 2 - LCSO began an investigation or a reported residential burglary and theft in Mooresville. The victim reported having loaned a man $15,000 and received a guitar and amplifier as collateral. The victim now reports no signs of forced entry or damage to the home and the guitar and amplifier are missing. An investigation led to a person of interest in Wheeling and no guitar or amplifier were located. Further investigation suggests this incident is a civil issue.

Jan. 3 - LCSO responded to call of littering in the area of LIV 222 and LIV 259 where unknown person(s) dumped household goods and furniture. “Unfortunately, we have no suspects at this time,” Cox said. “People that litter like this have no respect for anyone's property.”

Jan. 7 - LCSO began an investigation of residential burglary and theft from a home north of Wheeling. The victim reported multiple things missing including prescription pain medication and tools. Investigation continues.

Jan. 8 - Deputy Sheriff/School Resource Officer Mike Lewis filed a report with LCSO regarding alleged trespassing at CHS and threat of assault to a CHS student. The incident report has been completed and being submitted to the prosecuting attorney for consideration. The adult suspect has been requested to remain off all Chillicothe Schools property and away from school functions.

Jan. 13 - LCSO assisted Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) and Ray County authorities on a vehicle chase that originated in Ray County, went into Carroll County then up Highway D into Livingston County. “We assisted with this into Caldwell County and terminated our involvement,” Cox said. “The chase continued north of Hamilton where the two suspects were taken into custody. Chase involved burglary suspect(s) and the vehicle was found to be reported stolen in Kansas. Later, LCSO recovered what is suspected stolen property the suspects tossed out of the vehicle near Ludlow. That evidence will be relayed to Ray County. Livingston County will have no charges.”

Jan. 14 - Deputy Sheriff/School Resource Officer Lewis reported a theft investigation at Chillicothe High School. A student reported Apple Airpods were stolen and investigation shows a juvenile is alleged to have stolen the item. Stolen property has been recovered, parents were notified, and juvenile office is handling the matter.

Jan. 17 - Investigation of stolen property in Dawn took place. Victim reports unknown person stole two rust-colored trailer ramps from his property. Investigation continues.

Jan. 19 - LCSO began investigation of registered sex offender non-compliance. Person was found residing in home allegedly in too close of proximity to a public school. Subject was informed to move immediately. Report being submitted to prosecuting attorney.

Jan. 19 - LCSO began an investigation of registered sex offender non-compliance. Suspect had been involved in motor vehicle accident in another county and was operating a vehicle he/she had not reported to this office on their mandated registration. Report being submitted to prosecuting attorney.

Jan. 19 - LCSO and MSHP responded to a report of domestic assault at a residence west of Chillicothe. The investigation did not result in an arrest based on information collected. Parties separated for the night. Report followed through with additional investigation.

Jan. 29 - LCSO investigated a reported assault in Avalon. The reported victim eventually notified this office she did not wish to seek prosecution.

Jan. 29 - LCSO began an investigation on alleged interference with child custody. Both parents were interviewed and the matter was determined to not be a criminal violation. Both referred to mediation or civil court for resolution.

Jan. 31 - LCSO began investigating a reported theft from property in the 12000 block of LIV 216. Investigation shows no credible evidence any criminal violation took place. The reporting person is involved in civil dispute over the property.

Most Wanted updates

Tyler Roy Summers was arrested Jan. 23. On Jan. 12, a deputy was on subpoena along with a crime victim of alleged felony harassment to appear in Livingston County Associate Court as the defendant had requested a preliminary hearing. The case was not heard as the defendant reportedly failed to appear in Court and now has a warrant issued. Summers, 26, Villa Ridge, was wanted on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class E felony of Harassment in 1st degree, bond set at $15,000. LCSO Jail files show Summers was initially arrested on this warrant June 22, 2020, and released on bond July 15, 2020. The warrant was again issued as failure to obey a judge's order and Summers was again arrested Sept. 4 and released on bond Sept. 16, 2020.

Devin M. Keithley was arrested on Jan. 20 by LCSO and the Chillicothe Police Department (CPD) then taken to Daviess/Dekalb Regional Jail (DDRJ). On Jan. 13 Keithley was added to the most wanted listed on two Livingston County arrest warrants for alleged probation violation on original class E felony property damage-1st degree bond set at $20,000 and for alleged class D felony tampering with motor vehicle-1st degree bond set at $20,000. LCSO Jail records show. Keithley was arrested April 16, 2019, on both these warrants and released on bond May 12, 2019. . Keithley was arrested on Oct. 4, 2019, and released on bond on Oct. 16, 2019. Keithley was arrested on Nov. 1, 2019, and released on bond Jan. 7, 2020.

On Jan. 13, Aaron J. Stoner, 37, Chillicothe, was added to the most wanted list on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged failure to appear in court on original class E felony non-support, total arrears in excess of 12 monthly payments due under order of support. Bond set at $2,500 cash. As of Feb. 4, he had not been arrested.

Also on Jan. 13, Dale Earnest Denoyer, 54, South Dakota, was added to the most wanted list on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class C felony passing bad check-$500 or more-no accounts/insufficient funds. Bond set at $25,000 cash. Denoyer allegedly did not recently appear in Livingston County Court. As of Feb. 4, he had not been arrested.

On Jan. 20, Daviess County authorities arrested Robert L. Winsor Jr., 55, on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged failure to obey a judge's order on original class A misdemeanor non-support violation. Winsor was most recently arrested on this same case number on or about Nov. 4, 2019, and released on bond with certain conditions placed by the court on Nov. 6, 2019.

Other arrests

On Jan. 6 at 10:10 a.m. LCSO arrested John Marvin Goodwin, 18, Chillicothe, on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class D felony of stealing. Goodwin was transferred to the DDRJ in lieu of $2,500 bond.

On Jan. 7 at 9:45 a.m. LCSO arrested James Ernest Laughlin Jr., 31, on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged violation of bond conditions on original class C felony delivery of controlled substance. Laughlin was transferred to DDRJ in lieu of $20,000 bond.

Also on Jan. 7 at 9:50 a.m. LCSO arrested David Lee Luetticke, 54, Chillicothe, at the direction of the court on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class E felony DWI-persistent offender. Luetticke was transferred to DDRJ in lieu of $500 bond.

On Jan. 9 at 1:20 a.m., a deputy was on Route V and observed a vehicle making multiple traffic violations and driving dangerous. The stop and investigation resulted in the arrest of Quinten Lewis, 25, Chillicothe, for alleged DWI under drugs. Lewis was processed and summoned to appear in Livingston County Court on Feb. 17.

On Jan. 15 at 11:05 p.m. deputies arrested Tye Joseph Evans, 32, in Wheeling on Caldwell County arrest warrant for alleged domestic assault-1st degree and kidnapping-2nd degree. Evans was transferred to the custody of the Caldwell County Sheriff.

On Jan. 20 at 9:10 a.m. LCSO arrested Christopher Lee Burton, 37, Chillicothe, for alleged violation of bond conditions on original class D felony domestic assault-2nd degree, class D felony Kidnapping-2nd degree, class E felony unlawful use of a weapon and felony armed criminal action. Burton was taken to DDRJ in lieu of bond.

On Jan. 20 at 10:10 a.m. LCSO arrested Bobby Lear Sprouse, 17, Bosworth, on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged class D felony possession of controlled substance. Sprouse appeared before the judge and was granted ROR bond.

Also on Jan. 20 LCSO served Livingston County arrest warrant on Mohamad Kdeimati, Woolridge, Ill., when Kdeimati surrendered on the warrant for alleged failure to appear in court on excessive speed 20-25 mph over the posted limit and for the offense of alleged failure to appear. Kdeimati posted the $1,250 cash bond and was provided a new court date.

On Jan. 22 LCSO arrested Dakota Garrett Fredericks, 22, Kirksville, on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged failure to appear in court on original citation for failure to maintain motor vehicle Insurance and failure to display plates on vehicle or trailer. Fredericks posted the $325 bond and was given a new court date.

On Jan. 26 at 12 p.m., LCSO arrested Nicholas Allen Duckworth, 28, Braymer, on Livingston County arrest warrants for alleged failure to appear in court on operating vehicle without a valid license two counts. He posted bond of $400.

On Jan. 29 at 2:16 p.m. LCSO arrested Todd Michael Buss, 57, Chillicothe, on Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged failure to appear in court on original class D misdemeanor driving while revoked/suspended. Buss posted bond of $250 and was provided a new court date.

On Jan. 31 at 9:08 a.m. LCSO arrested Ashley Dawn Brown, 31, Ludlow, on a Livingston County arrest warrant for alleged probation violation on original class D felony possession of controlled substance. Brown was transferred to DDRJ in lieu of bond.

Citations

Jan. 2 at 11:21 p.m. a Jamesport driver was cited for 86 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. Highway 36 near LIV 261.

Jan. 13 a St. Joseph driver was cited for 80 mph in a 65 mph zone on U.S. Highway 36 at LIV 255.

Jan. 16 LCSO issued an Excelsior Springs driver a speeding citation for 87 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Jan. 20 at 7:03 a.m. LCSO issued a Gallatin driver a speeding citation for 66 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 190 near Route U.

Jan. 20 at 7:24 a.m. LCSO issued a Jamesport driver a speeding citation for 66 mph in a 55 mph zone on Highway 190 near LIV 511.

Jan. 23 a Braymer driver was cited for 47 mph in a 35 mph zone on Washington Street in Chillicothe.

Additional information

“Livingston County has been relatively quiet since New Year's Eve,” Cox said. “We have helped several motorists that were stranded and assisted other agencies on various matters including multiple slide-offs and accidents.

“LCSO continues being shorthanded due to Covid-19, CDC compliance and other medical issues.”

Jan. 10 - LCSO assisted CPD and Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services with a fire call in the 1500 block of Jackson.

Jan. 12 - 13 LCSO transported several detainees to the Missouri Department of Corrections in St. Joseph per court order.

LCSO has reported possible welfare fraud to the State of Missouri.

Jan. 25 - LCSO added new registered sex offender to the system. Randy Wayne Adair, 59, moved from the Missouri Department of Corrections to 501 South Second Street in Wheeling.