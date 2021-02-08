Police Blotter for Feb. 5-7

Chillicothe News

Chillicothe Police Department

Press release for Feb. 7

8:05 a.m., Officers assisted a stranded motorist on Washington Street near Hedrick Medical Center whose vehicle would not start. Officers waited with the subject until their ride came in another vehicle, officers then pushed the stranded vehicle clear of the roadway.

9:45 a.m., Officers responded to the area of Grandview and 3rd Street in reference to a vehicle that had slid into the ditch. The owner was contacted, and the vehicle was removed.

1:10 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Williams Street for a report of a disturbance. Officers contacted both subjects on scene and informed one subject they were not to return at the request of the homeowner. There was no further incident.

2:48 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Washington Street for a report of theft. No suspects have been identified at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

5:31 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Elm Street for a possible suicidal subject. Officers contacted the subject and after speaking with them, determined the subject was not suicidal.

9:14 p.m., Officers responded to the area near Washington and Polk streets for a report of a male subject walking in the middle of Washington Street. Officers contacted the subject and advised him to use the sidewalk not the street.

Press release for Feb. 6

12:09 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a possible violation of an order of protection at the police department.

12:45 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a juvenile leaving their residence without parental permission. Officers discovered the juvenile was at the residence and warned not to leave and the ordinance pertaining to juvenile curfew.

2:29 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a person needing assistance with alcoholism in the 800 block of State Street. Officers assisted the person and they were transported to a hospital for further assistance.

4:12 a.m., Officers provided documents for an investigation in the 2700 block of N. Washington Street.

6:34 a.m., A citizen contacted the police department with question about the opening time of a local business.

8:54 a.m., A citizen contacted the police department with questions about wearing a mask and health conditions.

11:50 a.m., Officers spoke with a business with questions about a previous investigation at the police department.

11:51 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about an on-going investigation at the police department.

11:58 a.m., A citizen contacted the police department with questions about the road conditions.

12:01 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury motor vehicle crash at Green. and S. Washington streets Both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene.

2:01 p.m., Officers attempted an arrest warrant service in the 1100 block of Clay Street.

2:12 p.m., Officers attempted an arrest warrant service in the 600 block of Commercial Avenue.

2:16 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a suspicious vehicle traveling north into Chillicothe. Officers were unable to locate the vehicle.

2:36 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 1000 block of Graves St.

2:37 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about a filed police report at the police department.

3:07 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a one-vehicle slide off at Brunswick Street and Ryan Lane. The vehicle was towed by Brotherton Towing.

3:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a one-vehicle slide off in the 100 block of Walnut Street. There was no damage report.

3:50 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a one-vehicle slide off at Fair Street. and Dorney Drive. There was no damage reported.

3:55 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about possible stealing and identity theft at the police department. The citizen did not wish to file a report.

4:01 p.m., Officers spoke with another law enforcement agency with questions about an on-going investigation.

4:10 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible oneivehicle slide off at the eastbound U.S. Highway 36 exit ramp. Officers were unable to locate any vehicle.

4:29 p.m., Officers were dispatched to dogs left in a vehicle in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The owner was contacted.

4:50 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with question about child custody at the police department.

6:08 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with question about possible harassment at the police department.

6:25 p.m., Officers were dispatched to person suffering from a mental health crisis in the 300 block of Cherry Street. The person was transported to a hospital for treatment and evaluation.

6:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible illegal substance located in a residence in the 300 block of Webster Street. The items were removed and disposed.

6:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a well-being check in the 600 block of Commercial Avenue. Officers were unable to make contact.

8:30 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. A male was arrested for domestic assault. He was processed at the police department and transported to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail pending the filing of formal charges.

11:26 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a careless driver on a parking lot in the 2800 block of Hornet Road. Officers were unable to locate any vehicle.

Press release for Feb. 5

8:47 a.m., A citizen contacted the police department about obtaining a copy of a report they filed.

8:55 a.m., A citizen contacted the police department and provided further information for an on-going investigation.

9:11 a.m., A citizen contacted the police department for assistance with being locked out of their residence.

9:16 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about an on-going investigation at the police department.

9:22 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance and trespassing in the 600 block of W. Bus. 36. The male causing the disturbance and trespassing left the without further incident.

10:23 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about obtaining a protection order at the police department. Officers provided the information.

11:14 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about child custody.

11:16 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with question about an on-going investigation at the police department.

11:19 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 10 block of Jackson St.

11:21 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a possible stolen vehicle.

12:28 p.m., Officers spoke with a local business about an on-going investigation at the police department.

12:33 p.m., Officers conducted an investigation in the 900 block of Dickinson Avenue.

1:04 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about a possible harassment in the 1300 bock of N. Washington Street.

1:12 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about an on-going investigation at the police department.

1:54 p.m., Officers were dispatched to an emergency alarm in the 2700 block of N. Washington Street. Officers discovered a male was causing a disturbance. Officers resolved the situation and he left without further incident.

1:59 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions at the police department.

2:16 p.m., Officers spoke with another agency about an on-going investigation.

2:20 p.m., Officers spoke with a male who may have had active warrants for his arrest at the police department. No warrants were discovered at that time.

3:50 p.m., Officers were dispatched to an emergency alarm in the 2700 block of N. Washington Street. Officers discovered the male causing a disturbance left prior to their arrival.

4:12 p.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 400 block of W. Bus. 36..

5:26 p.m., A citizen contacted the police department with questions about an inmate. The person was referred to the detaining agency.

5:54 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 2600 block of N. Washington St. The person was found okay.

7:32 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a shoplifter in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Officers arrested a male who was processed at the police department and released pending a court appearance.

7:45 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 200 block of Park Lane. The person was found to be okay.

8:14 p.m., Officers took a report of shoplifting in the 1000 block of Graves Street. The investigation is on-going.

9:39 p.m., Officers checked on a vehicle with the panic alarm sounding in the 800 block of N. Washington St. Officers did not discover any criminal activity.