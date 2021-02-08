MDC to host birding hike at Pershing State Park

Chillicothe News

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a birding hike at Pershing State Park at 8:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 24. The event is expected to end around 12 p.m. "We will explore the boardwalk down by Locust Creek and we will also hike a forested trail on the Oak Ridge Trail," Adam Brandsgaard, conservation educator for MDC said. "Everyone is welcome from the public to scout or 4-H groups."

The event is limited to 20, however, with enough interest other time slots can be created.

Those in attendance are responsible for bringing their own warm clothing, binoculars, snacks and drinks.

Those interested must sign-up in advance online at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176060.