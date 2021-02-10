Fundraiser benefits Livingston County Veteran's Association

Chillicothe News

One of the community’s most-loved photos by former Constitution-Tribune Editor, Catherine Ripley is now available in print. Funds raised from the sale of the 8x10 photo prints will benefit the Livingston County Veteran's Association.

The snowy image of Silver Moon Plaza will be $10. The proceeds will help with general building construction and anything else needed to finish the inside of the Veterans Building on Washington Street.

Prints are $10 cash only. Prints can be picked up from Jenetta Cranmer at the Constitution-Tribune from 8 a.m.-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m., Monday-Friday at the Constitution-Tribune’s Office.

The deadline for purchasing photos is Feb. 15.