West Linn News

It's a boy!! Baker Monroe Mills arrived on Jan. 7, 2021 to make his home with Dakota and Katie Mills. Maternal grandparents are Edward and Dane O'Toole and great-grandmother is Janet Meek, Chula.

More April election information:

Parson Creek Township-Rick Evan Hammond, Trustee, Jake Dinsmore and Clinton Beall, Board Members and Shawn Wood, Clerk.

Jackson Township-Jerry Gibson, Trustee, Jeremy Triplett and Bill Young, Board Members and Lynn Bagley, Clerk.

Happy Birthday is wished for Krista Cokerham, Virgil Smith, Emily Anderson, Heather Martin, on Feb. 12; Libby Warren, Bob Muck, Ely Parks, on Feb. 13; Valerie Sparks, Lillian Ritchie, Dillon Ritchie, on Feb. 14; Jayne Young, on Feb. 15; Sue Morris, Derek Bloss, Sammie Gibson, Karen Maggart, on Feb. 16; Randy Neeley on Feb. 18.

MEADVILLE SCHOOL NEWS

Correction: We're sorry the report that Meadville varsity girls took 3rd in the Meadville Tournament was incorrect. The following is the correct information: GIRLS: 1st-Meadville, 2nd-Mercer, 3rd-Tina Avalon. 4th-Northwestern, Consolation Bucklin/Macon Co. over Linn County. BOYS: 1st-Meadville, 2nd-Grundy/Newtown Harris, 3rd-Northwestern, 4th-Hale/Bosworth, Consolation Tina Avalon over Linn County. Congratulations to all teams.

Homecoming game and Senior Night is Friday, Feb. 12, playing Bucklin/Macon County, games start at 6 p.m.