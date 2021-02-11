CES Kindergarten screening, pre-registration Q & A

Chillicothe News

In just a few weeks Chillicothe Elementary Schools (CES) will be hosting kindergarten screenings. Dr. Jill Watkins, principal of CES has shared the following information in regards to the screening process, items parents will need to bring and the process during COVID restrictions.

"We are excited to work with you as a part of our team to empower your child as a learner and leader! We have provided information on kindergarten screening sign-up and answers to your questions as you prepare for the 2021-2022 school year," Watkins said.

Kindergarten screening Q & A

Q: When will Chillicothe Elementary School have kindergarten screening for incoming kindergarten students?

A: Chillicothe Elementary will hold kindergarten screenings on Tuesday, March 2 - Friday, March 5 from 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Q: If my child attended Chillicothe Early Learning Center (CELC) Pre-school, will my child still have to participate in kindergarten screening?

A: Children who attended pre-school at CELC do not have to schedule a kindergarten screening. The CES kindergarten screening team works with CELC pre-school teachers to obtain the child's Speed Dial scores from pre-school.

Q: How do i schedule a time for my student to participate in the screening process?

A: Kindergarten screening is required for all students entering kindergarten and who turn five years old before August 1, 2021. Please call CES at 660-240-3315 to schedule your child's screening appointment.

Q: Where will kindergarten screenings take place?

A: All kindergarten screenings will take place at CES, 900 Coach K Street, Chillicothe, Missouri. When you arrive for your scheduled screening, please report to the K-1 CES Office entrance.

Q: What do i need to bring with me to kindergarten screening?

A: You will need to bring any required registration documentation that you have not already submitted to the Chillicothe R-2 District Office (proof of residency, proof of age, immunization records). Examples of proof of age include but are not limited to the following: birth certificate, legal paperwork, immigration papers, passport, hospital/health records, etc. Examples of proof of residency include but are not limited to the following: current utility bill, a real estate tax receipt, a property tax receipt, a mortgage agreement, or a lease agreement.

Q: Do i have to schedule a time to bring my child to kindergarten screening or can I just show up?

A: Because we work with children one-on-one, it is vital that you schedule a time to bring your child to kindergarten screening using the number above. In addition, we have strict health guidelines and processes for our kindergarten screening to limit the number of people in the office and participating in the screening process to protect you and your child's health.

Q: What assessment does CES use and how long will it take for my child to complete the screening?

A: CES uses the Speed DIAL-4 as our kindergarten screen assessment. This assessment is an abbreviated version of the full DIAL-4 test and provides our administrator, counselor, language specialist, and teachers with a quick and effective assessment of your child's motor, concept, and language skills. In addition, we will test your child's hearing and vision as well as collecting basic information like height and weight. The entire screening process will take approximately 30 minutes.

Q: When will i find out who my child's kindergarten teacher will be?

A: Parents and students will be notified about teacher assignments prior to the beginning of the school year to ensure that we have placed your child in the best classroom to meet his/her needs. Therefore, we will send information regarding your child's kindergarten classroom and teacher in August 2021.

Kindergarten screening health processes and procedures

Q: What processes and procedures will be in place to ensure the health of my child?A: In order to ensure the health and safety of you, your child, and our CES screening team, we will be following the processes and procedures listed:

All CES staff that is a part of the screening team will be required to wear masks at all times.

All materials used during the screening process will be disinfected between each student's screening.

The screening schedule is designed to accommodate two students per 30-minute rotation to ensure physical distancing.

Masks will be required for parents/guardians and children participating in the screening.

One parent/guardian per student will be allowed in the building.

Kindergarten pre-registration Q & A

Q: How do I enroll my child in the Chillicothe R-II School District?

A: All incoming kindergarten students must be enrolled in the Chillicothe R-2 School District and complete the pre-registration process. This form will be available from the Chillicothe R-II District Office in mid-April. If you have questions regarding the pre-registration process, please contact Laura Schuler at 660-646-4566.

Q: If my child attends pre-school at CELC, do I still need to complete the pre-registration process?

A: Yes! We require all students entering kindergarten to complete the pre-registration process. This ensures that we have correct and updated information for each child and parent/guardian.

Q: What documents do I need to provide to the school district during the pre-registration process?

A: You will need to provide the district with the following documentation for your child: Proof of Age; Proof of Residency and Immunization Records.

Q: How do I get the required documents listed above to the district?

A: Please bring these items with you to CES during your child's scheduled kindergarten screening.