Police Blotter for Feb. 8-10

Chillicothe Police Department

Press release for Feb. 10

7:37 a.m., Officer at Street Department for vehicle maintenance.

8:07 a.m., Officer out at Chillicothe Ford. Leaving keys for vehicle maintenance.

8:34 a.m., Subject calling with questions in reference possible employment. Officer handling call.

9:52 a.m., Subject calling to advise that a person known to them had damaged the reporting party’s phone. No report.

10:12 a.m., Officers responded to Country Club Drive on a vehicle slide-off. Wrecker removed from ditch. No damage to vehicle and on their way.

10:30 a.m., Call from same subject as 9:52 a.m., entry to advise same information.

10:34 a.m., Subject calling police department to speak with officer. Message taken.

10:47 a.m., Subject calling with questions on an active Ex-parte. Message was taken.

10:48 a.m., Subject calling to speak with officer. Message taken.

11:34 a.m., Subject calling to speak with Officer in reference an ongoing investigation. Message taken for officer.

11:55 a.m., Subject calling police department to speak with officer in reference to an ongoing investigation. Call taken.

1:52 p.m., Officer taking vehicle for maintenance in Cameron.

2:04 p.m., Subject calling to speak with officer in reference to ongoing investigation. Call taken.

2:17 p.m., Subject calling to report theft from their residence. Reporting party decided they didn’t want a report. No report taken.

2:40 p.m., Subject in police department to speak with officer in reference a complaint. Message taken.

3:04 p.m., Subject in the police department to speak with officer in reference a continuing investigation. Officers handling.

3:30 p.m., Subject in police department to pick up property. Property returned to them.

3:44 p.m., PA’s Office calling to speak with officer. Officer taking call.

3:46 p.m., Vehicle slide-off on Linn Street. Wrecker called to remove from ditch. No damage and on their way.

4:49 p.m., School Officer out in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street in reference to an assault. Investigation continuing.

4:51 p.m., Complaint of C & I 4-wheeler with kid on the back, in the area of Green and Samuel Street. Officer spoke with adult and juvenile. Warned on reckless operation.

5:08 p.m., Officer checking on unsecured merchandise in the 1000 block of Graves Street. Re-secured item.

5:39 p.m., Report of C & I Side-by-Side near 200 block of Graves Street. Unable to locate.

6:20 p.m., Report of C & I drivers in the area of Clay and Vine streets. No violations observed by officers.

7:11 p.m., Subject calling with question in regards to an existing case. Advised them to contact prosecutor’s office.

8:06 p.m., Subject in police department that had found a billfold near the 200 block of N. Washington Street and turned it in. It can be described and claimed by the owner.

Press release for Feb. 9

12:04 a.m., Officer out in the 200 block of N. Washington Street on an investigation.

1:32 a.m., Officer out on a motorist assist in the 1500 block of Calhoun Street.

8:47 a.m., Officers responded to U.S. Highway 65 and Coach K Road for a two-vehicle, non-injury accident. The vehicles were southbound and one stopped for traffic signal and the second vehicle was unable to stop due to snow and icy condition of roadway. The striking vehicle was issued a citation for no insurance and was towed from the scene.

9:07 a.m., Subject calling to speak with officer in reference to possible animal abuse. Officer handling.

10:25 a.m., Officer out on motorist assist in the 700 block of N. Washington Street. Subjects changing tire.

11:56 a.m., Officers out in the 1000 block of Graves Street in reference to an unruly child. Situation handled by officers.

12:50 p.m., Subject calling to speak with officer in reference to a continuing investigation. Officer handling the call.

1:24 p.m., Officer assisted animal control with two animal complaints.

2:21 p.m., Subject in police department to speak with officer in reference a theft. Was determined to be a civil issue.

2:30 p.m., Officers checked on phone line down in the 1100 block of Trenton Street. Truck had pulled line down. Phone carrier was notified.

4:27 p.m., Officers out with stalled vehicle in the area of Webster and N. Washington Street. Vehicle is moving on.

4:37 p.m., Officer speaking on phone to subject with concerns of where neighbor is pushing snow onto their property. Situation handled.

6:05 p.m., Report of kids sledding in the street around Broadway and Bridge streets. Officers couldn’t locate anyone.

6:11 p.m., Officer assisted Emergency Services on a medical call in the 300 block of E. Bridge Street.

6:43 p.m., Subject in police department to speak with Officer in reference harassment by subject that resides in neighboring jurisdiction. Report taken.

6:57 p.m., Report of possible disturbance about to occur in the 500 block of Cowgill Street. Officers unable to locate alleged suspect vehicle.

8:33 p.m., Officers checked on reported vehicle slide-off in 1300 block Directory Street. No damage. No report.

Press release for Feb. 8

10:05 a.m., Reported possible property damage to car window. No report at this time. 10:24 a.m., Request to check well-being of subject possibly staying in unheated structure in the 200 block of Cherry Street. Subject not located by officers but observed by caller in the 200 block of N. Washington Street.

11:41 a.m., Officer calling subject who had a fraudulent purchase on their account through a local business. Were able to get purchase cancelled and no report.

12:02 p.m., Subject calling police department to speak with officer. Message taken.

12:03 p.m., Officers out on premises check in the 1900 block of Calhoun Street. Footprints in snow around house. Checked out and okay.

1:15 p.m., Officers out in the 400 block of N. Washington Street on a follow-up investigation.

1:23 p.m., Officers checking on abandoned vehicle on lot in the 1000 block of S. Washington Street. Unable to contact the owner and vehicle will be towed.

1:34 p.m., Officers assisted Sheriff’s Department with a Semi partially blocking roadway just east of the airport. Vehicle back on their way.

2:31 p.m., Subject in police department to speak with officer reference continuing investigation.

2:49 p.m., Officer assisted a resident in the 1000 block of Calhoun Street that was locked out of their house. House unlocked.

3:55 p.m., Subject calling with question of subject buying items, but not making payment. Subject advised of option to contact attorney.

4:57 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of W Bus Hwy 36 and arrested a female subject for an outstanding Linn County warrant. The subject was taken into custody, transported to the Chillicothe Police Department, and then later released to Linn County Sheriff’s Department.

5:37 p.m., Request for a motorist assist in the 700 block of Springhill Street. Nothing located by officers.

5:58 p.m., Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 300 block of E. Bridge Street. No arrest was made. Report taken.

6:41 p.m., Subject calling to speak with officer. Officer handling.

7:02 p.m., Subject in police department to report a theft. Officer handling.

7:51 p.m., Officer out in the 200 block of N. Washington Street on an investigation.

8:15 p.m., Officer out in the 600 block of W. Business 36 on an investigation.

9:48 p.m., Complaint of dog barking in the 900 block of Jefferson Street. Dog put inside.

10:39 p.m., Open door found on business in the 1900 block of N. Washington Street. Building was checked and secured.

11:06 p.m., Officers checked on building in the 200 block of Brunswick Street. All OK.

11:39 p.m., Officer out in the 200 block of N. Washington Street on an investigation.