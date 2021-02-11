LCSO January training

in January members of the Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) completed a variety of training, according to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox.

According to Cox, several sworn officers received six-hour Taser training. LCOS road deputies and Cox received the following training: Defensive Driving Basic Course, Advanced Defense Driving Techniques Course and Anti-Bias Training for Law Enforcement.

Captain Sindy Thomas and Cox attended a two-hour webinar on Concealed Carry Permits and Renewals from the Missouri Sheriffs Association.

Deputy Terry Wilson attended training on Responding to Mental Illness with Compassion and a course on Pursuit Driving.