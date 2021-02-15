School district sells old office property

Chillicothe News

The Chillicothe R-II School District sold over 8.5 acres of property formerly housing the Chillicothe Administrative Offices and storage buildings, located at 1020 Old Highway 36 West in south Chillicothe. Lauren Horsman, R-II Board President, signed the closing documents on Friday, Feb.12.

According to a press release from Laura Schuler, secretary to the board of education and the superintendent, the property was purchased by JPC, LLC, for $300,000. The Chillicothe R-II School District purchased the property for $1 in 1998 from Kenneth Churchill.

Dan Wiebers, Chillicothe R-II Superintendent said he was thrilled about the sale of the property. “We wish the best for the property's new owners and the Chillicothe R-II Staff and the Board of Education look forward moving into our new facility currently under construction north of the high school in the spring of 2021.”

The Chillicothe R-II Administrative Office is temporarily located at 2003 Washington St., in Chillicothe.