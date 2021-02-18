Meadville awarded $1.36 million DNR grant

Submitted

The Missouri Department of Resources (DNR) has awarded $1.36 million in financial assistance to the City of Meadville for upgrades to its wastewater collection and treatment system. The total project cost is estimated at $1.86 million and is expected to be complete by April 2022.

According to a press release, the City of Meadville will install equipment to transform its current system to land-apply treated water for its wastewater collection and treatment system upgrades. This will allow the city to recycle nutrients back into the soil instead of discharge effluent into waterways. Meadville purchased 45 acres for the current 12-acre irrigation project, which includes an ecological buffer zone and allows for future expansion. The city will reduce sampling costs by adopting the land-application method and minimize the need for upgrades to comply with future regulation changes under the Clean Water Act.

The city will fund the project using a combination of department assistance programs, including a $494,000 Clean Water State Revolving Fund low-interest loan, a $494,000 CWSRF grant, and a $371,350 Rural Sewer Grant. The funding provided by DNR is estimated to save Meadville’s ratepayers $865,350 in principal and about $116,000 in interest over the loan’s 20-year term. The city also received a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant from the Department of Economic Development.