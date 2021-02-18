Wolf named new GRTS director

Submitted

Adam Wolf has been named as the new director of Grand River Technical School (GRTS).

The Chillicothe R-II Board of Education has offered a contract to Wolf to be the next director of GRTS, beginning with the 2021-2022 school year. According to a press release from Laura Schuler, secretary to the board and superintendent, the board took approved the appointment during a Feb. 16, executive session.

Wolf has served as the school’s assistant director since 2013. Prior to coming to the Chillicothe R-II School District, he worked as an agriculture instructor and FFA Advisor at the Eldon Career from 2006 to 2013.

He is a 2002 Chillicothe High School graduate. and earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Agricultural Education from the University of Missouri, a Masters Degree in Secondary Education from William Woods University; and will receive an Educational Specialist Degree in Technology and Occupational Education in May 2021 from the University of Central Missouri.

He is Married to Monica Wolf, a licensed professional counselor and owner of Sol Oasis, LLC. They have four children: Madison, 9; Chloe, 7; Olivia, 5; and Knox, 3.

“I am pleased that Adam Wolf has accepted the director’s position at the Grand River Technical School. His knowledge and experience at the GRTS over the last eight years will make for an easy transition, Dan Wiebers, Chillicothe R-II Superintendent, said. "I look forward to the continued growth of the Grand River Technical School under his leadership.”

Wolf will be replacing Jayme Caughron who has served as the director of GRTS since the 2013 school year.

“The district appreciates the dedication and support that Mrs. Caughron has provided the students and staff of the Grand River Technical School," Wiebers said. "She will be missed when she retires this summer.”