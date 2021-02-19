CR-II personnel changes

Submitted

The Chillicothe R-II Board of Education approved the following personnel changes during a Feb. 16 executive session.

The following current employees accepted new positions within the district: Keri Rodenberg, ECSE teacher; Shelley Falconer, preK teacher; Shanna Johnson, preK teacher.

New hires include: Jimmy Chapman, high school paraprofessional; and McKayla Shady, CELC paraprofessional. Troy Figg was also hired as assistant baseball coach.

Leona Turner, high school foodservice employee will retire at the end of the year. Katelynn Ralls, CES paraprofessional submitted her resignation. Madison Busse, 8th Grade volleyball coach; Ashley Troyer, middle school head softball coach and Adrienne Allen, dance team coach all submitted their extra duty position resignations.