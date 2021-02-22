FFA profile: Mason Baxter

Mason Baxter

Parent’s night 2017; the first time I would put on the navy blue FFA jacket. It was the most nerve-racking night of my life. That night I would speak to over 150 of my peers and their parents. Although speaking in front of that big of a large crowd was not my first option for the evening, Mr. Martin insisted that I do it. By the time it was my turn to speak my knees were weak and I did not think I could do it, but I did. This night showed me that FFA can give me so many opportunities to do something that I did not think I could do.

Sophomore year I applied for the assistant officer position. A week later, Mr. Plattner gave me the news that I made the team. This team was made up of the best leaders in my grade. I was very excited to be on the team because I knew that it was a great opportunity to strengthen my leadership skills. Throughout the year I learned how to communicate with others and work well as a team. The chapter scrapbook was the main event that helped me learn these skills. The scrapbook required a lot of time with the team and it taught that one person could not finish it by themselves. It also taught me how to communicate because we all needed to talk to each other to create the scrapbook and do it well enough to win first place.

Junior year rolled around and that is when I applied to be a Chapter Officer. There was a lot of good competition and I was not sure that I was going to get it. When the list came out I was nervous, but also excited. As I walked through the door of the ag center, Mr. Martin was calling people into the office. Unfortunately, I was not one of them; but I was not upset. There were a lot of great leaders within the chapter, so I decided to take this disappointment as a learning experience.

Finally, senior year is here and I earned my spot as a Chapter Officer. As I reflect on my four years of FFA, I am very proud of the opportunities it has given me. It has taught me many lessons and it has strengthened many skills. FFA will always be a huge part of my life and I will never forget the memories that it has made for me.