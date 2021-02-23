FFA profile: Keagan Valbracht

Keagan Valbracht

I believe in the future of agriculture with a faith born not of words but of deeds… these words are not just words to me, they are words with life long meaning. As a small child, I knew that someday I would wear the time honored blue and gold jacket with pride. I remember being with my Grandma Valbracht and her best friend, Mildred Litton, telling stories of her son, Jerry Litton. Jerry was probably one of the most famous FFA members in our area. I remember being at Mildred’s house and seeing pictures of Sam, the famous Litton bull, with Jerry wearing his blue and gold jacket. I not only grew up knowing about Jerry Litton from my paternal grandmother, but Jerry Litton was good friend of my maternal great uncle, Bill Grothe. Bill was also a proud FFA member that went on to be a test pilot for the United States Air Force. I never got to meet either of these men as their lives were taken too soon, but I knew that they were upstanding, honest, loyal, committed community men that were proud members of FFA. I also must mention my dad and grandpa and other close relatives that passed on their love for this upstanding organization. I wanted to be a part of that organization and represent the same qualities.

Additionally, I looked up to the many FFA members when I was 4-H and showing at the county fair. They seemed to be very involved and helpful to younger exhibitors. I wanted to be a part of that. I could not wait to be a freshman to wear the same coveted jacket. I went into my freshman FFA being very shy. I was extremely intimidated when I learned that we would have to stand in front of an audience to recite the creed. We were encouraged and supported by our advisor to step outside our comfort zone and expand our horizons. That night, I not only left with the coveted blue and gold jacket, but a new feeling of courage and pride!

This was just the beginning of many new opportunities that would build me into who I am today. I have had the opportunity to be Chapter Officer for the past two years. I was on the Knowledge team my Freshman year and Ag Mechanics team the past two years. I knew that these opportunities were expanding my knowledge. What I didn’t realize at the time was that I was building lifelong skills and friendships that would last a lifetime. I am very thankful for my FFA advisors and the organization for teaching me life lessons. I know that I am forever in an organization that represents true values