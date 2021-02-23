FFA profile: Warren Meservey

When I came to Chillicothe High School from the small school district of Pleasant View R-6, I wasn’t sure what high school had in store for me. But one thing I did know was that I wanted to be part of the Chillicothe FFA Chapter. After being involved with 4-H since I was 5 years old, it was the obvious next step to take. What I did not realize was how much I would change and how active I would become in the four years that I have been a member of the FFA. I have learned many skills from participating in chapter activities, competing in Leadership Development Events (LDE) and Career Development Events (CDE), and growing my Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) project, this skill development has helped me earn several awards.

I believe the most important thing that FFA has taught me is leadership. I interviewed my sophomore year to be an assistant officer, and was elected to serve as the Assistant Parliamentarian. Then, as a junior and senior, I was elected to serve as a Chapter 2nd Vice President. Serving in these offices allowed me to attend leadership events and has given me the opportunity to speak with new FFA members and encourage them to get involved in the many FFA activities. One of my favorite events was being part of the Courtesy Corp at the National Convention in Indianapolis, where we got to hold the large American flag for the national anthem at the rodeo. Leadership skills are something you use and continue to development your entire life, and I believe I have a solid foundation for these skills by being involved in the FFA.

I have competed in LDE and CDE events all four years in high school. My freshman year I was a member of the Knowledge Team, which received a group one rating at state convention. My sophomore year I was part of the soils team. Unfortunately, the entomology team my junior year was cut short by the COVID shutdowns. I look forward to being a member of the Ag Management team this year, and being able to gain more skills by competing in these events.

My Diversified Crop Production SAE project has been my most valuable FFA experience. I started out planting ten acres of corn, and have grown that to 46 acres this year. Two of these years I planted soybeans, and last year I added twelve acres of hay ground. I have learned not only to operate and maintain planting, harvesting and hay equipment, but to work with my seed and chemical dealer to find the best products for my ground. I also have a few pigs I raise to show at fairs each year. In addition I work for my township part time doing mowing and maintenance as part of my SAE.

Involvement in these different areas has helped me earn several awards and honors. I have earned my Greenhand and Chapter degrees, have applied for my State Degree, and also plan to apply for my American Degree next year. I received a group one individual rating at state convention for the Knowledge LDE, have received three Leadership Medals. My sophomore year I received the Grand River Technical School Leadership Award. For my SAE I have received a local proficiency award and placed second at area last year.

Now I am in my last semester of high school, I can look back at that freshman coming in from a small school, really not knowing what to expect, and be grateful for the excellent FFA program I have had the opportunity to be a part of. The same program that has given me the skills I will need to be successful in the future.