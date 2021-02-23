Weekend Police Blotter

Submitted

Press release for Feb. 19

At 1:07 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 400 block of S. Mitchell Ave. Officers discovered there was no emergency.

At 3:27 a.m., A citizen contacted the police department and initially was requesting to speak with an officer but changed their mind and stated they would call back if there was a problem.

At 3:53 a.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 1200 block of Polk St. The person was found okay.

At 4:48 a.m., A citizen contacted the police department with questions about an investigation from another jurisdiction. The person was referred to that jurisdiction.

At 6:58 a.m., Another agency contacted the police department with questions about an on-going investigation.

At 7:26 a.m., Officers spoke with another agency about an on-going investigation.

At 7:40 a.m., A citizen contacted the police department to advise they had been stranded roadside previously and were not assisted by their insurance agency. They were advised of other options if it happened again.

At 7:44 a.m., The Police Department received a call of a possible water main break at Third St. and Hillcrest Ave. CMU was notified.

At 8:02 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a two-vehicle non-injury traffic crash on private property in the 2800 block of Hornet Rd. The parties exchanged information and no report was filed.

At 8:21 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen who provided further information for an on-going investigation at the Police Department.

At 8:37 a.m., Officers took a report of fraud at the Police Department. The investigation is on-going.

At 9:17 a.m., the Police Department received an activated business alarm. The Department was notified it was a test by the company.

At 9:19 a.m., Officers were advised of requested information ready for retrieval for an on-going investigation in the 2700 block of N. Washington St.

At 10:11 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 700 block of N. Washington St. Officers discovered the person creating the disturbance had calmed and no criminal violations were pursued.

At 11:02 a.m., Officers spoke with a local dealership about maintenance of a patrol vehicle.

At 11:02 a.m., Officers spoke with a local dealership about maintenance of a patrol vehicle.

At 11:31 a.m., Officers spoke with another agency about an on-going investigation at the Police Department.

At 11:52 a.m., Officers were out at the courthouse for court duties.

At 12:19 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen who provided further information for an on-going investigation at the Police Department.

At 12:53 p.m., a citizen contacted the Police Department with questions about a citation. The information was forwarded to the issuing Officer for follow-up.

At 12:50 p.m., a citizen came to the Police Department for their daily dose of court ordered medication.

At 1:14 p.m., a citizen contacted the Police Department with questions about fingerprinting. Subject advised fingerprint is not being conducted at this time.

At 1:56 p.m., Officers spoke with another agency about an on-going investigation.

At 2:01 p.m., a news agency contacted the Police Department with questions.

At 2:30 p.m., a citizen contacted the Police Department and provide further information for an on-going investigation.

At 3:15 p.m., Officers retrieved a vehicle after it had received repairs.

At 3:59 p.m., Offices spoke with a citizen about fraudulent charges. Officers advised further documentation was required. The investigation is on-going.

At 4:48 p.m., a citizen contacted the Police Department with questions about an on-going investigation.

At 5:05 p.m., Officers arrested a 36-year-old male in the 1400 block of Polk Street on a Livingston County Warrant for two counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Child. The Warrant carried NO BOND. The subject was taken to the Police Department, processed and transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail. Officers were assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff's Department and Deputy K-9 Zaki.

At 5:27 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about an on-going investigation at the Police Department.

At 5:29 p.m., Officers were dispatched to an abandoned vehicle in the 1300 block of Green St. on private property. The owner arrived and removed the vehicle.

At 5:46 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about an on-going investigation at the Police Department.

At 5:55 p.m., Officers checked a citizen for warrants for an investigation at the Police Department. No warrants were discovered the Officers advised the citizen.

At 6:11 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a vehicle parked obstructing traffic at Graves St. and Frederick St. The owner arrived and removed the vehicle.

At 6:16 p.m., Officers contacted a juvenile riding their bike on the street obstructing traffic at Third St. and Wilson St. The juvenile was advised of the dangers and given a courtesy ride to their residence.

At 6:22 p.m. Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about an ex parte at the Police Department.

At 6:31 p.m., another agency contacted the Police Department requesting to speak with an Officer. The Officer was contacted.

At 6:34 p.m., Officers were dispatched to assist a Livingston County Deputy with a reported traffic crash on U.S. Highway 36. Officers were advised the deputy was being assaulted by the driver and shots had been fired. Officers arrived on scene and rendered aid to the deputy and suspect. Officers were assisted at the scene by the Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Livingston County Coroner and Linn County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation was turned over to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.

At 8:28 p.m., a news agency contacted the Police Department with questions about an on-going investigation. They were advised a news release would be forthcoming.

At 8:32 p.m., a citizen contacted the Police Department with questions about an on-going investigation.

At 8:36 p.m., another agency contacted the Police Department with questions about the location of a stolen vehicle possibly recovered in Chillicothe. The vehicle had not be recovered in Chillicothe.

At 8:43 p.m., lost property was turned in to the Police Department. The owner was contacted and retrieved the lost item.

At 8:57 p.m., a citizen contacted the Police Department with questions about a road closure. The citizen was advised the road in question was clear.

At 9:31 p.m., a citizen contacted the Police Department with questions about property retrieval in another jurisdiction. The citizen was advised to contact that jurisdiction.

At 9:58 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about bond on a warrant.

Press release for Feb. 20

At 3:09 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a person possibly in the park after hours at Shafer Park. Officers did not discover anyone.

At 5:47 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 300 block of W. Bus. 36 Hwy. Officers discovered the person creating the disturbance left the scene.

At 5:51 a.m., Officers attended a job fair out of the city for a recruitment detail.

At 6:48 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a business alarm in the 500 block of N. Washington St. Officers discovered it was an accidental trip by an employee and there was not emergency.

At 7:28 a.m., a citizen contacted the Police Department and reported an incident outside of Livingston County. The information was passed on to the other jurisdiction.

At 7:29 a.m., a citizen contacted the Police Department with questions about an inmate. They were referred to the jail.

At 7:37 a.m., Officers arrested a 34-year-old male on active arrest warrants for failure to appear warrants and failure to obey judges order out of Chillicothe and Livingston County in the 400 block of W. Bus. 36 Hwy. The male was processed at the Police Department and was unable to post bond. He was transferred to the Daviess-DeKalb County Regional Jail.

At 8:52 a.m., news agencies contacted the Police Department with questions about an on-going investigation. They were referred to the investigating agency.

At 9:48 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about an on-going investigation at the Police Department.

At 11:10 a.m., a citizen contacted the Police Department with questions about an upcoming court date. They were referred to the courthouse.

At 12:26 p.m., a citizen contacted the Police Department with questions about getting their property forwarded to the Police Department so they could retrieve it later. They were advised the Police Department will not accept their property and it should be forwarded to a different location.

At 3:48 p.m., Officers were dispatched to debris on the road in the 900 block of S. Washington St. Debris removed.

At 3:59 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen who stated their spouse is hiding their property. Officers contacted a family member and were advised the reporting citizen is suffering with memory problems.

At 4:46 p.m., the Police Department was contacted about a possible water main break in the area of E. Second St. and N. Mitchell Ave. CMU was notified.

At 6:47 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a branch partially obstructing a lane of traffic on N. Washington St. near Park Ln. The branch was moved.

At 7:04 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a possible disturbance in the 400 block of Jackson St. Officers contacted the parties involved and discovered a verbal disagreement. One person was advised the leave and not return.

At 8:04 p.m., Officers took a report of shoplifting in the 400 block of Park Ln. The investigation is on-going.

Press release for Feb. 21

At 3:52 a.m., Officers arrested a 22-year-old for operating a motor vehicle while in an intoxicated condition and defective equipment following a traffic stop at Bryan St. and Cherry St. The male was processed at the Police Department and released pending a court appearance.

At 6:11 a.m., Officers conducted follow-up on an investigation in the 2700 block of N. Washington St.

At 8:21 a.m., Officers spoke with a citizen about someone driving in their yard in the 1500 block of Third St. Officers spoke with the neighbor and the incident was resolved.

At 8:25 a.m., a citizen contacted the Police Department with questions about an on-going investigation. They were referred to the investigating agency.

At 10:53 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance in the 200 block of S. Brunswick St. The incident was determined to be verbal in nature. No arrests were made.

At 11:01 a.m., Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 1500 block of Third St. Officers discovered a juvenile was requesting mental health assistance and the parent was advised of the process for assistance.

At 12:00 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a male subject walking carrying a machete in the area of Polk St. and Elm St. Officers located and spoke with the male. Officers were assisted by Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputies.

At 2:04 p.m., Officers spoke with a citizen with questions about their adult child leaving the residence.

At 2:18 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a female looking over a bridge. No further description or detail location was given. Officers checked several areas and located a female walking on the viaduct who stated she was on her way to a store.

At 4:32 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a juvenile being disruptive in the 1600 block of Third St. and then in the 200 block of Samuel St. Officers provided information for mental health assistance.

At 8:37 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check in the 400 block of St. Louis Ave. The person was found okay and left with a family member for the night.

Officers conducted traffic stops, business checks and responded to 188 calls for service on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.