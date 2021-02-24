CFD responds to early morning brush fire

Submitted

The Chillicothe Fire Department (CFD) responded to an early morning brush fire Wednesday. Fire crews were dispatched to a brush fire near a residence north of Herriman Street next to Wise Street at 12:07 a.m., Wednesday.

According to a press release from CFD Captain and Assistant Emergency Manager, Derrick Allen crews arrived on the scene at 12:11 a.m., and saw a large pile of brush on fire near a residence at 437 Vine St.

"The brush pile was about five feett in diameter, "Allen said.

Crews used about150 gallons of water to extinguish the fire. No property was damaged.

Crews returned to service at 12:32 a.m.