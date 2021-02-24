COVID-19 vaccine available at HyVee

Submoitted

The COVID-19 vaccine is now available at the Chillicothe, Trenton and Bethany HyVee locations.

The pharmacy at these locations has received allocations of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, according to a press release.

These vaccines are available to the following individuals: those ages 65 and older; healthcare workers; EMS, public safety workers, first responders, law enforcement, corrections officers/staff; individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities; those with Cancer; chronic kidney disease; COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease); Down Syndrome; heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies; those with an immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant; severe obesity; pregnancy; sickle cell disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus

Those interested should visit www.hy-vee.com/my-pharmacy/covid-vaccine-consent to fill out the digital vaccine consent form and select a vaccine appointment time and location.

The press release asked potential patients to please be patient and to not call a Hy-Vee Pharmacy as staff does not have access to schedule appointments that are not available online.