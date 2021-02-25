National Honor Society induction ceremony Monday

Submitted

The Chillicothe chapter of the National Honor Society will have its formal induction ceremony for 28 new members at 6:30 p.m., on March 1 in the auditorium of the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center The address will be given by Crystal Narr, Chillicothe Area Chamber of Commerce executive director There will be a brief reception following the ceremony in the high school commons area.

The following students will be inducted into the National Honor Society at this time.

Ellie Barnett, Amanda Brade, Lauren Cavanah, Abigail Clements, Caleb Corbin, Emma Crowe, Anderson DeJesus, Autumn Eckert, Joshua Eckert, Tayler Epperson, Delaney Francis, Abbey Hayen, Essie Hicks, Karyna Ireland, Quincey Jessen, Braxten Johnson, Julietta Keller, Clara Leamer, Leah Lourenco, Sophia Luetticke, Danielle Martin, Selby Miller, Emmalee O'Dell, Kadence Shipers, Brock Ward, Libby Washburn, Gracie West and Alisyn Worman.