HMC changes emergency department visitor policy

Saint Luke’s Health System, including Hedrick Medical Center (HMC) and Wright Memorial Hospital (WMH), has adjusted their Level-4 visitor guidelines in the Emergency Departments. According to a press release, these guidelines now allow one visitor per patient in our Emergency Departments. Level-4 guidelines previously restricted all visitation in the Emergency Departments.

"We will continue operating at Level-4 visitation visitor guidelines, which restrict visitors to one visitor per patient per day, no visitor re-entry, and no visitors under the age of 14," Jordan Ferguson, said in the release. "Masks are always required to be worn by the visitors, even in the patient rooms."

"Although we are now allowing limited visitation, we’re still taking extra precautions with the safety of patients, visitors, and staff in mind with mandatory masking and screening upon arrival."