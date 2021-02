Submitted

The American Red Cross is hosting two blood drives locally in the coming weeks. The blood drives will be held on March 3, from 1- 6 p.m., Milan Community Center, 205 N Market and from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., on March 11, at Max Curnow Chevrolet Buick GMC, 1901 N. Washington, in Chillicothe.