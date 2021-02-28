Hoffman appointed to Board of Higher Education

Submitted

C. Phillip Hoffman, Trenton, was appointed to the Coordinating Board for Higher Education by Gov. Mike Parson last week.

Hoffman has worked for his family’s agriculture input supply business since 1976. In 2014, the family business was acquired by GFG Agriservices, LLC, and Hoffman and his brother were retained to manage the business until his retirement in 2017. He and his brother are now partners in their family’s cow-calf operation in Trenton.

Hoffman is active within his local community as a member of the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce, Trenton Downtown Improvement Association, North Central Missouri Fair Board and the University of Missouri Thompson Farm Advisory Board. He has also been a member of the University of Missouri Agriculture Leaders of Tomorrow (ALOT) and served on the Missouri Agribusiness Association (MO-AG) board. He has a Bachelor of Science in agronomy from the University of Missouri-Columbia.