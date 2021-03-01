Police Blotter for Feb. 26-28

Submitted

Press release for Feb. 26

7:05 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Washington a business alarm. Officers found the alarm to be false.

11:01 a.m., Officers responded to the 1500 block of 2nd Street for a disturbance. Further investigation is to continue in this matter.

12:18 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut for an assault. Further investigation is to continue in this matter.

1:55 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Washington for a business alarm. Officers found the alarm to be false.

2:36 p.m., Officers responded to the 300 block of Cherry Street for a subject suffering from a mental illness. Subject was taken to Hedrick Medical Center for treatment.

8:45 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut for a possible stalking case. After a short investigation, it was determined no stalking had occurred.

9:04 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves for possible shoplifting. One subject was contacted and trespassed from the property.

10:28 p.m., Officers responded to the 1600 block of Bryan for a possible break-in. Officers did not locate anyone in the area and the building to be secure.

10:47 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Walnut for a possible harassment. After a short investigation, it was determined to be a civil dispute.

Officers had 92 calls for service and conducted several vehicle stops and building checks.

Press release for Feb. 27

11:06 a.m., Officers responded to the corner of Fairway Drive and Fair Street for a parking complaint. The subject moved the vehicle.

12:57 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Jennifer Lane and Polk Street for suspicious activity. Officers did not observe anything out of the ordinary.

1:06 p.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Monroe for a subject suffering from a mental illness. The subject was transported to the Hedrick Medical Center for evaluation.

2:55 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Washington for a business alarm. Officers found the alarm to be false.

4:53 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block Walnut for possible trespassing. Officers spoke to the complainant who believed someone was coming on her property. She was advised to contact us if she would see anyone and to let her neighbors be aware also.

5:19 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of Jennifer Lane for suspicious activity. Officers collected drug paraphernalia that was left on the ground.

11:23 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Washington for a suspicious person. Officers did not locate the subject in the area.

Officers had 63 calls for service and conducted several vehicle stops and building checks.

Press release for Feb. 28

1:10 a.m., Officers spoke with a subject via phone regarding a mental issue. Subject refused to give her name or address but stated that she was okay.

3:29 a.m., Officers responded to the 200 block of Business Highway 36 for a disturbance. Two juveniles were knocking on doors. Officers spoke with the juvenile’s parents and resolved the issue.

8:32 a.m., Officers arrested a female subject for driving while her license was suspended. She was giving a municipal citation and released.

12:45 p.m., Officers responded to the 600 block of Woodward to check the well-being of a subject. He was found to be okay.

4:32 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Walnut for a verbal disturbance. Officers located the subjects who agreed to go their separate ways.

7:07 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Graves Street, for an animal at large. Officers were unable to locate the animal.

10:29 p.m., Officers spoke with a subject via phone regarding possible theft. Further investigation is to continue in this matter.

Officers had 63 calls for service and conducted several vehicle stops and building checks.