No charges for deputy following shooting

Chillicothe News

Livingston County Prosecutor Adam Warren announced that there will be no charges filed against a Livingston County deputy who was involved in a shooting, which resulted in the death of a Marceline man on Feb. 19.

"Today, (Feb. 26) I sat down again with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to review their investigation of the officer-involved shooting," Warren said in a Facebook post on Feb. 26. "After I read the reports, viewed scene photographs, heard dispatch recordings and listened to the Troopers' analysis of all evidence gathered by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, I have no doubt that the use of force by Deputy Jordan Williams of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, was lawful and justified. No charges will be forthcoming for the deputy. I pray for the speedy recovery of the deputy's broken nose and lacerated eyelid."

Williams began working with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office on Aug. 6, 2018, according to the department's website.

According to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox on Feb. 19, Chillicothe Dispatch received a call of a one-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 36 east of Chillicothe at about 6:24 p.m., on Feb. 19.

"A Livingston County Deputy Sheriff arrived on scene about 6:33 p.m. and found the reported vehicle to be unoccupied," Cox said. "The deputy noticed a set of foot tracks in the snow headed towards some timber and soon saw a male approaching the deputy and heard him saying specific comment(s) which raised concerns of possible mental health problems."

The deputy continued to talk with the man - later identified as Tim Frandson - in an attempt to determine what services he may need.

"The suspect handed the deputy some type of suspected drug and personal item(s)," Cox said. "The deputy apparently became comfortable enough in trying to help this man that both were later seated in the front seat of the patrol vehicle and talking when suddenly the male became violent, seized the microphone from the deputy and continued aggressively attacking the deputy inside the patrol vehicle. The assault on the deputy continued and our officer was forced to pull his duty weapon but the assault continued and the duty weapon was discharged with at least one round striking the suspect who was later pronounced dead at the scene."

Livingston County Coroner Scott Lindley said Frandson, 34, Marceline, was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m., that night, as a result of an officer-involved shooting.

Following the incident, Lindley confirmed that the Chillicothe Police Department, Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) and Chillicothe Department of Emergency Services assisted at the scene.

The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 36 in the westbound lanes about ½ mile east of Mitchell Road.