Limited amount of COVID vaccine available

Officials with the Livingston County Health Center have announced the availability of a small number of doses of COVID-19 for any county resident who fits the criteria for Phase 1B Tiers 1 & 2.

This list includes aged 65 and older and any adults under 65 with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI >40), pregnancy, sickle cell disease, Type 2 diabetes or individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as down syndrome.

According to the press release family caregivers have also been added to the list. "Family caregivers often serve in the role of an unpaid healthcare worker, providing in-home care to those at an increased risk for severe illness as a result of COVID-19," Ann Burchett public information supervisor said. "These family and household members serve in a role to meet the daily care needs of an adult unable to complete those tasks independently or for a child with specialized medical needs. As unpaid healthcare providers, these caregivers are currently eligible to receive the vaccine."

Those who would like to be vaccinated should call the health center at 646-5506 to schedule an appointment. Appointments are limited and will be made until the available supply is exhausted.

"Another current option for residents is local pharmacies, as they are receiving regular shipments of federal vaccine," Burchett said. "The health center will continue to vaccinate those in approved Tiers as long as vaccine supply can be secured. We appreciate the interest in getting vaccinated and helping work together to make forward progress in the Pandemic."

The county mask declaration is still in effect. Please wear a mask in public, wash your hands frequently, practice social distancing, avoid crowds and stay home if you are sick. It will take all these measures to keep COVID 19 cases down.