USDA sets March 31 CSP renewal deadline

USDA officials announced a March 31, application cutoff for producers that have an existing active CSP contract enrolled as a 2017 classic and/or the 2017 renewal contract. To be eligible for the renewal opportunity, the existing contract must expire in 2021.

According to a press release, the CSP program helps agricultural producers maintain and improve their existing conservation systems and adopt additional conservation activities to address priority resource concerns. Participants earn CSP payments for conservation performance - the higher the performance, the higher the payment.

Producers with an existing, active 2017 contract will receive a notification letter about the opportunity to apply for a renewal contract from NRCS. The letter will detail the CSP renewal application process.

For more information about conservation planning and programs to help treat natural resource issues on your land, visit www.mo.nrcs.usda.gov or your local USDA Service Center.