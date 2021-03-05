Police Blotter for March 2-3

CPD

Press release for March 3

11:25 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Mohawk in reference to a check well being of a subject who had not been heard from in a few days. Officers contact the subject who was fine and needed no assistance from officers.

12:51 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Washington Street for a report of a subject who was unresponsive. Upon the officer’s arrival the subject was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics. The subject was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for further treatment and charges are pending for the narcotics.

1:00 p.m., Officers were contacted by a citizen in reference to a possible fraudulent loan taken out in the citizen’s name. No suspects have been identified at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

1:39 p.m., Officers responded to the area near U.S. Highways 65 and 36 for a stranded motorist. Officers assisted the subject, tow was contacted, and the vehicle was removed from the roadway.

4:22 p.m., Officers took a report of stealing, which occurred in the 300 block of JFK. This investigation is ongoing.

4:24 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of W. Business 36 Highway in regard to theft of money from the business by an employee. As a result of this investigation, a female was arrested based on evidence and a full confession. Charges were sent to the Livingston County Prosecuting attorney’s office.

6:10 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Olive Street for a noise complaint of four-wheelers riding in the area. Officers patrolled the area but were unable to locate the subjects.

7:05 p.m., Officers received and report for check the wellbeing of a possible suicidal subject. Officers contacted the subject and after speaking with them, determined the subject was not suicidal.

7:11 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Herriman for a check wellbeing of two juveniles. Contact was made with the two juveniles and their parent, all was well.

7:54 p.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Washington for a report of property damage. After speaking with the victim, they did not wish to make a report at this time.

Press release for March 2

1:30 a.m., Officer spoke with a subject in the 200 block of Cowgill Street regarding harassment. No harassment was taking place.

3:28 a.m., Officer spoke with subject in the 200 block of Cowgill Street regarding unknown people on his property. No subjects were on the resident’s property.

4:55 a.m., Officers responded to a report of a disturbance in the 400 block of Reynard Street. Officers contacted a resident and were advised the person causing the disturbance was no longer at the residence.

6:30 a.m., Officers conducted deceased animal removal from the roadway in the 2900 block of North Washington Street.

9:30 a.m., Officer conducted funeral escort for local funeral home.

11:27 a.m., Officers responded to a domestic disturbance in the 800 block of Jefferson Street. As a result of the investigation, Officers arrested a 28-year-old male on a Grundy County Warrant; he was transferred to Grundy County. A 19-year-old female was also arrested on City of Chillicothe warrants and was transferred to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

12:44 p.m., Officers responded to the 400 block of Reynard Street reference theft. The incident was determined to civil property dispute.

1:01 p.m., Officer conducted prisoner transport.

3:27 p.m., Officer conducted a follow-up investigation of theft from a business in the 400 block of Park Lane.

4:36 p.m., Officers were called to the 1900 block of Polk Street to assist probation and parole with a wanted subject who had resisted arrest and fled the scene. A search of the area ensued with the assistance of Probation and Parole, Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and K9 Zaki, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and Chillicothe Police Officers. The subject was located shortly later at around

7:55 p.m., and taken into custody on the probation and parole warrant and a Camden County Felony Warrant. The subject was processed at the police department and transported to the Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

8:52 p.m., Officer conducted prisoner transport.

9:42 p.m., Officers conducted a well-being check of a subject in the 800 block of Woodward. Subject was found to be safe.