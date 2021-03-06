Home gardening webinar series returns

Submitted

The University of Missouri Extension will offer a webinar series to help beginning home gardeners grow a vegetable garden. The Zoom course covers the basics from planning and seed starting to diseases and insects.

Sessions are 6:30-8 p.m. Thursdays between March 25-May 27. Live sessions include lectures followed by question-and-answer periods with MU Extension horticulture specialists.

“For those interested in growing their own food, this is a good course to start with, focusing on the basic knowledge for gardens,” said MU Extension Horticulturist Debi Kelly.

Schedule of topics: March 25: Planning the garden; April 1: Seed starting and sourcing plant materials; April 8: Cool-season crops; April 15: Alternative gardening methods (includes container, raised bed, square foot); April 22: Crop fertility (includes making compost); April 29: Warm-season crops; May 6: Diseases in your garden; May 13: Insects in your garden; May 20: Herbs; May 27: Perennial and specialty vegetables.

Register at extension.missouri.edu/events/2021-home-gardening-webinar-series.

For questions, contact Kelly at kellyd@missouri.edu or 636-797-5391.