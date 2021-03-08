Burn ban extended until Thursday

Chillicothe News

A Burn Ban for Chillicothe, Livingston County and the surrounding area has been extended until 7 a.m., Thursday, according to Chillicothe Fire Chief Eric Reeter.

"Due to forecasted high winds and low humidity, the Burn Ban has been extended for the City of Chillicothe until 7 a.m. Thursday, March 11," Reeter said in a press release. "A burn ban means NO burning of any kind within the City Limits of Chillicothe with the exclusion of BBQ Grills and covered fire pits."

The burn warning has been issued for Livingston County and burning of any kind except for BBQ Grills and covered fire pits is highly discouraged in areas outside the City limits of Chillicothe until 7 a.m. Thursday, March 11, 2021, as well.