Rhonda Vincent, “Queen of Bluegrass” coming to Chillicothe

Submitted by Mary Lou VanDeventer

The Chillicothe Area Arts Council is hosting a Meet & greet Listening Party with Rhonda Vincent from 1- 3 p.m., Saturday, April 17.

Mary Lou VanDeventer, administrator of the Chillicothe Area Arts Council, said, "Those attending will be the first to hear the soon-to-be-released recording. In addition to listening to the new project, Rhonda will do a Q & A session and sing some of her favorite songs as she accompanies herself with her guitar or mandolin."

The event(s) will be held at First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 1601 Bryan Street, Chillicothe.

There are a limited number of tickets for each performance, if and when time slots sell out, another performance will be added for the same day. Doors will open 30 minutes prior to event(s).

Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance at rhondavincent.com

For more information, call the Arts Office at 660-646-1173