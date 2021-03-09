CFD has busy Sunday

Chillicothe News

On Sunday, the Chillicothe Fire Department (CFD) responded to a house fire and then a brush fire, just as one unit cleared the scene of the house fire.

According to a press release from CFD's Tracy Bradley unit 325 was dispatched to 410 Cherry St., after a neighbor called and said the home was on fire. Crews arrived on the scene with engines 1 and 3 at 12:45 p.m. and found a two-story home with fire coming out the windows on the south side of the residence.

"We initiated a defense attack with water and foam and entered the home to find heavy smoke on the main floor and fire in the living room area," Bradley said noting fire was traveling up the wall. "Firefighters made their way upstairs and began pulling the ceiling to find heavy smoke and flames in the attic. They were able to extinguish some areas but there was still heavy smoke coming from the west end of the eaves. We placed a ventilation fan in the main door to help remove the smoke and removed the attic vent cover and continued to use water and foam on the west end."

Crews also used a chainsaw and cut a 3X3 hole in the roof.

"We tried to gain access to where the fire was still at but had to go inside and cut through another section, we ended up cutting three spots in the roof," Bradley said. "The fire was located in between the layers of plywood and two layers of shingles."

The resident stated that he was in a room upstairs and started to smell smoke. He thought someone was burning in their wood stove but it was a mid-60-degree day. He began looking around and went to the main floor of the home and it was full of smoke, he noticed there were flames around the TV so he moved it away from wall but the curtains were on fire.

"He used two fire extinguishers to try putting it out but was unsuccessful and began hollering at the neighbor to call 911 for him," Bradley said. "We used approx 2000 gallons of water and 12 gallons of foam."

Crews returned to service at 3:44 p.m., just as another call came in for a brush fire in the county, to which other crews responded.

Then at 3:43 p.m., crews were dispatched to brush fire in the county at 14748 LIV 232. Upon their arrival at 3:52 p.m., crews noted there was smoke and were told by a bystander there were four people working on containing the fire, then gave crews instructions on how to get to the fire.

According to a press release, fire personnel then unloaded the U.T.V's and headed to fire. It was noted that the majority of the fire had crossed onto the neighbors land.

"We gained access and began putting out the fire. We used water at the edge of the timber. We also began to make a fire line at the head of the fire. We used approximately 200 gallons of water," the press release said. "We put out the majority of the fire but there were some logs still smoldering that the landowner stated he would watch for flare-ups."

The Land owner stated, he believed the fire started from a flare-up from a brush pile he had burnt three weeks prior. Crews returned to service at 5:17 p.m.