Leadin' for a Cure Youth Show comes to Chillicothe

Chillicothe News

Organizers with the 2021 Leadin’ For a Cure Heifer and Steer Show, which will take place, March 19-21 in Chillicothe announced that the Milton Leefers Memorial has been established to support the mission of the event and children battling Crohn’s and Cancer.

Leadin’ For a Cure will take place at the Litton Agri-Science Learning Center and youth from Missouri, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas and other neighboring states will compete for Top 5 overall honors in the heifer and steer shows. New this year, youth will have a chance to win the title of supreme showman in the showmanship competition on Friday evening, March 19.

Leadin’ For a Cure’s mission is to support children in their quest to beat Cancer and Crohn’s. For the past four years, Leadin’ For A Cure has teamed up with the Department of Philanthropy at Children’s Mercy in Kansas City to make a difference for kids suffering from these two diseases.

According to a press release, the late Milton Leefers, Unadilla, Neb., passed away on May 3, 2020, and his family established a memorial in his memory that directly benefits Leadin’ For a Cure and supports the fund that has been created at Children’s Mercy. Leefers farmed outside of Unadilla his entire life and loved working cattle with his grandsons, Bryce and Lucas, and he and his wife, Barbara, enjoyed attending their cattle shows. Milton was most proud when they were in the show-ring. In the past, both grandsons have participated in Leadin’ For a Cure and it is only fitting that the 2021 show honors their grandfather’s memory and supports children who are battling Crohn’s and Cancer.

To enter for the show and support the mission, please visit www.leadingforacure.com.