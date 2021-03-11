Police Blotter for March 8-10

Chillicothe News

Press release for March 10

12:08 a.m., Officer removed debris from the roadway at Trenton and Central.

4:45 a.m., Officer assisted EMS with a medical call in the 300 block of Jackson Street.

7:17 a.m., Officer received a parking complaint in the 400 block of Jackson Street. Complaint was resolved.

8:24 a.m., Officer received an animal complaint on Waples and Liberia. Officer made contact with owner of animals and advised of the complaint. Animals were secured by owner.

10:56 a.m., Officer received report of an animal at large in the 500 block of South Washington. Owners were contacted and advised of the complaint. Animal was secured by owners.

11:11 a.m., Officers responded to a business in the 1000 block of Graves Street to a report of theft. Officers arrested a 28-year-old female for stealing and possession of drug paraphernalia. The subject was processed at the police department, cited and released pending a future court date.

1:55 p.m., Officer arrested a 35-year-old male in the 10 block of South Washington Street on a State of Missouri Probation and Parole Warrant. The subject was transported to the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail as the warrant carried no bond.

4:52 p.m., Officer called to the 700 block of St. Louis for an unattended child. Officer determined the child to be in proper adult care.

5:17 p.m., Officers responded to the 10 block of Jennifer Lane to a report of an assault. The victim was unwilling to cooperate with prosecution.

10:00 p.m., Officers responded to a disturbance at Clay and Vine streets. Officers contacted subjects who were having an argument. Subject denied argument getting physical, no arrests were made.

Press release for March 9

8:12 a.m., Officers assisted a citizen with questions regarding a code enforcement issue.

8:58 a.m., Officers responded to the 1100 block of Grandview to attempt a warrant service, the subject was not located.

9:43 a.m., Officers began an investigation regarding peace disturbance in the 500 block of Calhoun Street. The investigation is ongoing.

10:45 a.m., Officers received information regarding suspicious activity in the 400 block of Mechanic Street. Further information is being obtained.

12:06 p.m., Officers responded to the 2800 block of Grand Drive for an alarm call. Officers arrived on scene and determined it to be a false alarm.

12:16 p.m., Officers responded to the 900 block of Polk Street for a tree limb blocking the roadway. The limb was removed with the assistance of the Street Department and the roadway opened back up.

1:08 p.m., Officers responded to the area of Simpson Park reference a small fire that appeared to have been started by a cigarette. The fire was extinguished prior to the officer’s arrival.

3:02 p.m., Officers responded to an alarm in the 1800 block of Fairchild. Upon the officer’s arrival, the residence was secure, and officers contact the homeowner.

7:59 p.m., Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of S Washington Street for excessive speed. A male subject was arrested and issued a citation for no valid operator’s license.

8:27 p.m., Officers responded to the 700 block of Elm Street for a report of subjects on the roof of a business. The subjects were gone upon officer’s arrival.

8:56 p.m., Officers responded to the 100 block of E Bridge Street for a reported domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers determined the disturbance to be a verbal argument only. The subjects agreed to separate.

11:15 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of W Bus 36 for an alarm call. Officers arrived on scene and determined it to be a false alarm.

Press release for March 8

12:13 a.m., Officers located a suspicious vehicle parked behind the 500 block of Park Lane. Officers watched the vehicle for further activity, while conducting surveillance on the vehicle, a subject jumped out a dumpster. Officers contacted the male; it was determined that the subject had an active warrant out for his arrest. The subject was also found to be in possession of illegal narcotics, charges are pending.

7:53 a.m., Officers responded near Polk and Miller streets in reference to an animal complaint. Officers contacted the dog’s owner and issued a warning for dogs at large.

10:47 a.m., Officers responded to the 1200 block of Polk Street for a report of children playing unsupervised near the street. Officers contacted the parent and resolved the issue.

1:03 p.m., Officers responded near the area of Webster and Woodward streets for a suspicious male. Officers contacted the male and issued a warning for trespassing on a citizen’s property.

1:20 p.m., Officers responded to the 10 block of S Washington Street for service of an arrest warrant. Officers arrested a male who was transported to Daviess Dekalb Regional Jail.

1:28 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Street for a reported domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers determined the disturbance to be a verbal argument only. The subjects agreed to separate.

2:51 p.m., Officers responded to the 1000 block of Washington Street for a report of a subject who was unresponsive. Upon the officer’s arrival, the subject was found to be in possession of illegal narcotics. The subject was transported to Hedrick Medical Center for further treatment and charges are pending for the narcotics.

1:00 p.m., Officers were contacted by a citizen in reference to a possible fraudulent loan taken out in the citizen’s name. No suspects have been identified at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

7:04 p.m., Officers attempted a warrant service in the 1100 block of Grandview; however, had no contact with the subject.

9:13 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of St. Louis for a reported domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, officers determined the disturbance to be a verbal argument only. The subjects agreed to separate.