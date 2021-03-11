Driver arrested for excessive speeding

Chillicothe News

A Carrollton man was arrested for excessive speeding on March 5 in Livingston County following a call from an off-duty Carroll County officer altered the Livingston County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) that a certain vehicle was traveling at a very high rate of speed.

According to a press release from Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox, at about 5:46 a.m., on Friday, March 5, a LCSO deputy was dispatched to a call from an off-duty Carroll County officer who reported seeing a specific vehicle driving careless and imprudent at a very high rate of speed northbound on U.S. Highway 65 in Carroll County. Approximately eight-nine minutes later the LCSO deputy checked the vehicle on U.S. Highway 65 at the Grand River Bridge at 119 mph in a 60 mph zone.

The driver of the vehicle was identified a short time later as Cole Smith, 21, Carrollton. Smith is a former police officer with the Chillicothe Police Department.

"The deputy made the specific observation and was able to locate the vehicle at Casey's business near the south junction of Chillicothe at 5:56 a.m.," Cox said. "The investigation resulted in the arrest of Smith, 21, Carrollton, for the alleged 119 mph in a 60 mph zone. Smith was taken to the LCSO and processed."

"Given the time of the call from an unknown location in Carroll County and the time the vehicle was spotted in Livingston County just outside of Chillicothe suggests the vehicle had continued northbound at a high rate of speed," Cox said. "Fortunately, there was no accident and minimal traffic at that time."