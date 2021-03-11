Virtual class offered on gun cleaning, storage

Submitted

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is hosting a virtual class on the cleaning and storage of guns.

Adam Brandsgaard, conservation educator for MDC is hosting the class from 5:30-6:30 p.m., on March 25.

"Now that almost all of the hunting seasons have wrapped up here in Missouri you will need to clean and store your guns until next fall," Brandsgaard said. "We will talk about how to clean all five action types of long guns and a few pistols as well. We will also share information about storing them."

Advance registration is required and can be completed at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/176518. For more information call 660-646-6122 ext. 1369.