Crackdown on substance-impaired drivers

This St. Patrick’s Day holiday, make sure your luck doesn’t run out. Plan for a sober ride home should you choose to take part in the celebration. The Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety reminds motorists of the various options available to get everyone home safely. Designating a sober driver, calling a rideshare, or using public transportation are just a few of those options. Remember, if you feel different, you drive different.

According to a press release from the coalition, law enforcement agencies across Missouri will be participating in additional patrols to prevent the often-deadly consequences of impaired driving. Their message is clear: drive sober or get pulled over.

Based on 2020 preliminary data, 188 people were killed in Missouri traffic crashes that involved at least one substance-impaired driver.

Besides driving completely sober from alcohol and drugs, motorists are also advised to slow down, put their cellphones down while driving and always buckle up – everyone, every trip, every time.

“We can be the only ones on the road and still put ourselves and our passengers at great risk,” said Jon Nelson, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) assistant to the state highway safety and traffic engineer. “This is why we have recently released a strategic highway safety plan called Show-Me Zero.”

Show-Me Zero is designed to give all Missourians a better understanding of the crash problem in our state and identify specific ways everyone can help. From individuals and families to local and statewide organizations, we all play a role in making Missouri roadways safer. The plan can be viewed at savemolives.com and hits on four key messages: Buckle up. Phone down. Slow down. Drive sober.

“Collectively, if we all committed to these four actions, we would see dramatic improvements and a huge step in achieving zero traffic fatalities,” said Nelson.

To learn more, visit the Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety website at savemolives.com, or on social media at Save MO Lives.