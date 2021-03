Submitted

Once again the Chillicothe FFA Chapter has the distinction of having the largest number of State Degree recipients from a chapter. The 2021 recipients are: Mason Baxter, Tucker Burtch, Kale Campbell, Gabryelle Hapes, Ava Gibson, Colby Gillespie, Seth Hansen, Connor Keithley, Warren Meservey, Emily Miller, Chase Neptune, Trace Rardon, Kade Simmer, Chandler Stedem, Julia Stimpson, Keagan Valbracht and Matney Waters.