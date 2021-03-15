After 11:59 p.,m., tonight masks are no longer required in county

Chillicothe News

The Livingston County Emergency Declaration requiring masks to be worn in Livingston County will end at 11:59 p.m., March 16. According to a joint statement from the Livingston County Health Center, Chillicothe Mayor Theresa Kelly and Livingston County Presiding Commissioner Ed Douglas, "Based upon The Livingston County Health Center’s calculation of positivity rate and other risk criteria we feel it is safe to end the mask declaration at this time."

The statement reads

"According to The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) face masks or face coverings are still strongly recommended in public places where social distancing cannot be maintained to decrease the spread of COVID 19.

"Wearing a mask will be left up to each individual person if they feel it is in their best interest to do so, however, each school, business or other governing bodies may continue to require masks for attendance or service. Masks will still be required for service at the Livingston County Health Center.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and if we see a rise in the disease that warrants respiratory precautions we may reinstate additional orders or usage request to curb disease spread.

"Please continue to wash your hands, social distance, avoid congregating in large groups and please stay home if you are ill.

"The Declaration to wear masks will expire March 16, 2021, at 11:59 p.m."

The declaration went into effect on Nov. 20.