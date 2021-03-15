Stokes Mound Club meeting minutes

Chillicothe News

Stokes Mound Club Secretary Midge Singer submitted the following meeting minutes for the club's March 10 meeting.

Thelma Davenport was hostess to the Stokes Mound club on March 10. The meeting was called to order by President Connie Gibson. Roll call was answered with the “first aid supplies I keep at home”. The hostess read from Ecclesiastes 3 for devotional, also read an article titled “Something to think about”. Minutes of the January meeting were read, we had no February meeting due to frigid and snowy weather. Connie reminded us that the April meeting will be at her home to be a salad luncheon with husbands invited. We will be thinking of a place to travel for our June meeting. Thelma gave an interesting program about rural schools of yesteryear that were located in our area. A game of Bingo followed by delicious refreshments and visiting finished our pleasant afternoon.