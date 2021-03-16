Oliver wins Beacon, Rule named Teacher of the Year

Laura Schuler

Numerous Chillicothe R-II Staff members were honored Monday, March 15, for their years of service, and for excellence in the Chillicothe R-II School District during the annual service and awards program held at the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center. The event culminated a day of professional development for teachers and staff members.

Chillicothe Education Foundation President Ed Douglas handed out the awards to the nominees from each building and presented the top awards - Teacher of the Year and Beacon Award, to Chillicothe High School (CHS) language arts teacher Lisa Rule and Dewey School secretary, Emmalee Oliver, respectively.

According to a press release from Laura Schuler, superintendent and board secretary, other nominees for the Teacher of the Year Award were: Jaryn Schneider, Chillicothe Elementary School (CES); Mandy Gaston, Field; Susan Keller, Dewey; Kathy DeBoer, Chillicothe Middle School (CMS); and Sondra Sturguess, Grand River Technical School (GRTS).

The remaining Beacon Award nominees were: Fara Minnick, CES; Suzy Boon, Field; Eric Menconi, CMS; Andrea Graves, CHS; and Anna Plattner, GRTS.

"We are so grateful for the Chillicothe Education Foundation's support so that our outstanding teachers and support staff can be recognized for their dedication to the district's students," Dan Wiebers, superintendent said. “In such a challenging year, we are blessed to have such a great staff working hard to do their jobs and exceed all expectations.”

The presentation followed the recognition of staff members who have earned service pins. Lauren Horsman, President of the Chillicothe Board of Education, handed out the pins. Members of the R-II Staff who were recognized for their years of service include:

5 Year Pins: Julie Larson, Emmalee Oliver, Fara Minnick, Quincy Vinson, Kathi Barnes, Rochelle Koehly, Natasha Renfro, Juliene Graupman, Randy Plattner, Amy Adams, Lacia Bayte, Norm Newbury and Danielle Costner.

10 Year Pins: Carla Williams, Angela Black, Cindy Collins, Tim Cool, Lawrence Hinnen, Ray Summers, Dan Nagel, Lance Martin, Cissy Loyd, Ben Coult and Joe Rinehart.

15 Year Pins: Katherine DeBoer, Natalie Leamer, Hilary Beemer, Diana Holcer, Kari Keller, Penny Kennebeck, Keri Rodenberg, Janice Shaffer, Anita Tatum and Sondra Sturguess.

20 Year Pins: Becky Lewis, Katherine Gibson, Karen Jackson, Mike Lewis, Tara O'Dell and lee Caughron.

25 Year Pins: Kristi Clampitt, Shelley Hayen, Tammy Price, Bill Shaffer, Shanda Wagers and Jeannette Johnson.

30 Year Pin: Pam Swift.

A reception for those recognized was held following the program in the performing arts center's lobby.