Young at Heart Resources Board elections to be held

Submitted

Young at Heart Resources Board of Directors elections will be held May 4.

Every year Young at Heart Resources holds regional elections to its Board of Directors. The board is comprised of nine members representing 18 counties in Northwest Missouri, and each member term is three years. Current members Sherry Golden, David Smith and Mary Eileen Snow are up for reelection, which means there are three member seats open to new candidates who reside in the following counties: including, Livingston, Buchanan, Caldwell, Daviess, DeKalb, Grundy, Harrison, Mercer, Nodaway Putnam, Sullivan or Worth. If you are interested in running, you can obtain a candidate packet by visiting yahresourcses.org/news, contacting Janna at jleadbetter@yahresources.org, or by calling 660-240-9400. Candidate packets must be turned in by April 12.

“Since 1973, Young at Heart Resources has been serving the needs of older adults in NW Missouri under the guidance of its Board of Directors. We are seeking dedicated individuals to continue that tradition with the ever-changing needs of our older adult population,” says Michael Stopka, Chief Executive Officer.

According to a press release, residents 60 and above residing in Young at Heart's Northwest Missouri service area will be able to cast a ballot at a polling site located in their county. Each county will have at least one polling site, which will be announced closer to the election date.

For more information call, 660-240-9400.