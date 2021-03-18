Four sentenced in county court

Chillicothe News

Four detainees from Livingston County will be headed to the Missouri Department Of Corrections (DOC) following Livingston County Court appearances. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox said in a press release the four will begin serving sentences or will enter treatment programs, including one man Cox has had dealings with since 1987.

Misty Norman, 36, Tulsa, Okla., was sentenced to two years in DOC for possession of a controlled substance.

31-year-old Ashley Brown, Ludlow, was sentenced to the CODS Program for a Probation violation for possession of a controlled substance.

Rebecca Kephart, 43, Wheeling, sentenced to three years in DOC for possession of a controlled substance.

James A. Hollon, 61, Gladstone, was in Livingston County Court on a change venue from Caldwell County. He was sentenced to seven years in DOC for possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff Cox noted that Hollon has a history with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department. In 1987, Hallon was held at the jail for Linn County on a charge of alleged murder. Cox was a deputy at the time and Hollon attempted to escape as meal trays were handed out. The incident included an assault on Cox before Holon was returned to his cell. Hollon was sentenced to 25 years for the murder charge and two years for the attempted escape.

Hollon was scheduled to be transported by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.