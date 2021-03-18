HMC offering Covid-19 vaccinations to Phase 1B – Tier 3

Submitted

Hedrick Family Care (HMC) in Chillicothe is now scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations for the Phase 1B – Tier 3 population. The vaccine is only available to established patients of Hedrick Family Care who fit within the Phase 1B – Tier 3 group, or any of the previously released higher-risk tier groups. According to a press release, the clinic was previously reaching out only to patients who were eligible within the State of Missouri’s designated high-risk tier groups. Phase 1B – Tier 3 opens vaccination eligibility to a much larger group of the population, including teachers, childcare workers, communications infrastructure workers, dams sector workers, energy sector workers, food and agriculture workers, government employees, and those working in information technology roles. Additional details defining this group can be found at https://covidvaccine.mo.gov/priority/Phase1b/#phase1b-3.

The next scheduled Covid-19 vaccination clinic will be Friday, March 19. The vaccine administered will be the Moderna vaccine and will require a second booster dose at Hedrick Family Care four weeks after the initial dose. Patients must plan to be monitored for 15 minutes after receiving the vaccine.

To schedule an appointment, please call Hedrick Family Care at 660-646-2682.