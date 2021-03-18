Kiwanis, Key Club to host Project Prom

Chillicothe News

Chillicothe Kiwanis and CHS Key Club are once again hosting the Chillicothe High School (CHS) after-prom event Saturday, April 24. Check-In is from 11-11:45 p.m., after prom. Kansas City's own Comedic Magician, Victor Le'Yon will entertain students in the Performing Arts Center followed by prize giveaways. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

Donations of money and prizes may be left at the CHS office or may be picked up by contacting Rachael Wheeler at 660-646-0700. Key Club is also providing their Cinderella's closet to any student needing a dress for the event! To show our love for our students, Project Prom this year is free of charge for any junior or senior prom attendee and their date!