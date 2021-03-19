BHMS open house/pre-registration March 25

Chillicothe News

Open house and pre-registration for the 2021-2022 school year at Bishop Hogan Memorial School (BHMS) will be held on March 25.

Open house and pre-registration for preschool and pre-K will be held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Preschoolers should be 3-4 years old. Preschool classes will be held Tuesday-Thursday weekly from 8-11 a.m., and pre-K classes will be held Tuesday-Thursday from 12 p.m., - 3:15 p.m. tuition is $900 for the year with a $75 registration fee.

Pre-registration for kindergarten through 8th graders will take place from 5:50-6:30 p.m.

For more information call 646-0705.