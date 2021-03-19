Braymer man's murder trial set for 2022

Chillicothe News

The trial for Garland Joseph Nelson of Braymer, the man accused of killing Nick and Justin Diemel, two Wisconsin brothers in July 2019, will take place in June of 2022 in Johnson County. Judge R. Michael Wagner set the trial for three weeks, beginning June 6.

A pre-trial conference will be held at 10 a.m., May 2 in Johnson County Court.

in this case, Nelson is charged with two counts each of first-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse and armed criminal action, as well as tampering with physical evidence.

While in jail on the murder charges, Nelson has also been charged with stealing a semi. Recently, 17th Circuit Court Judge Michael Wagner granted Nelson’s request for a speedy trial on the September 2020 charge of stealing a semi. A jury trial is scheduled to begin on April 20. The Johnson County judge also granted Nelson’s attorney's motion to record or transcribe all court proceedings.

Nelson was charged in October 2019 with tricking a Marceline resident into stealing another person’s semi-truck, saying he was the owner, all while in jail.