Easter Egg Hunt March 27

Chillicothe News

Chillicothe’s annual Easter Egg Hunt will once again take place at 10 a.m., March 27 in Simpson Park for children 10 and under.

There are no COVID restrictions for the event, but masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Organizers recommend parents and children arrive early to find the correct area of the park, as the park will be divided into sections for each age group.

A grand prize will be awarded in each age division to the child who finds the egg with “Grand Prize Winner” inside. Be sure to bring a basket or bag to collect the eggs and check the eggs before leaving.